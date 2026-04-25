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Just How Many Criminal Cases Did the SPLC Corrupt?
If the Accused Was Whitish and the "Victim" Black, All of Them
18 hrs ago
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Jack Cashill
143
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Need Photo ID For Free Pass to Obama Library, Nation's Priciest
Then Only on Tuesday, Otherwise $100-Plus for Family of 4!
Apr 23
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Jack Cashill
150
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So Did the SPLC Buy the Tiki-Torches for Charlottesville?
False-Flagging Southern Poverty Law Center Finally Busted
Apr 22
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Jack Cashill
183
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What to Think About Those 11 Missing or Dead Scientists?
Look to the Skies
Apr 21
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Jack Cashill
130
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How the Democrats Became Sirhan Sirhan's Party
Senate Dems Fulfill Wishes of RFK Assassin
Apr 20
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Jack Cashill
130
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Resurrecting the Media's Best Kept Secret
Sunday Marks the 33rd Anniversary of the Magical Waco Disappearing Act
Apr 17
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Jack Cashill
176
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How Hungary Snookered Soros, Obama, and the Whole Dang EU
Better Still, The Left Paid for Its Own Humiliation
Apr 16
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Jack Cashill
888
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Pope Leo Scraps Church Doctrine to Appease Dems
Meeting with Axelrod, "60 Minutes" Trump Bash—Not Coincidental
Apr 15
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Jack Cashill
151
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The War in Iran Could Liberate the Irish
But Not Yet. Government Hangs On After a Wild Week of Protest.
Apr 14
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Jack Cashill
174
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How the Dems Kneecapped Eric Swalwell
The Same Way They Kneecapped Andrew Cuomo 5 Years Prior
Apr 13
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Jack Cashill
213
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Just How Many Iranians Were Killed in the January Uprising?
And What Caused The People to Rise Up?
Apr 11
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Jack Cashill
132
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How QB Fernando Mendoza Threw a Kink in the "Great Replacement" Plot
Heisman Winner Is Not the Latinx the Left Wants Him To Be
Apr 10
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Jack Cashill
122
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