Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Just How Many Criminal Cases Did the SPLC Corrupt?
If the Accused Was Whitish and the "Victim" Black, All of Them
  Jack Cashill
Need Photo ID For Free Pass to Obama Library, Nation's Priciest
Then Only on Tuesday, Otherwise $100-Plus for Family of 4!
  Jack Cashill
So Did the SPLC Buy the Tiki-Torches for Charlottesville?
False-Flagging Southern Poverty Law Center Finally Busted
  Jack Cashill
What to Think About Those 11 Missing or Dead Scientists?
Look to the Skies
  Jack Cashill
How the Democrats Became Sirhan Sirhan's Party
Senate Dems Fulfill Wishes of RFK Assassin
  Jack Cashill
Resurrecting the Media's Best Kept Secret
Sunday Marks the 33rd Anniversary of the Magical Waco Disappearing Act
  Jack Cashill
How Hungary Snookered Soros, Obama, and the Whole Dang EU
Better Still, The Left Paid for Its Own Humiliation
  Jack Cashill
Pope Leo Scraps Church Doctrine to Appease Dems
Meeting with Axelrod, "60 Minutes" Trump Bash—Not Coincidental
  Jack Cashill
The War in Iran Could Liberate the Irish
But Not Yet. Government Hangs On After a Wild Week of Protest.
  Jack Cashill
How the Dems Kneecapped Eric Swalwell
The Same Way They Kneecapped Andrew Cuomo 5 Years Prior
  Jack Cashill
Just How Many Iranians Were Killed in the January Uprising?
And What Caused The People to Rise Up?
  Jack Cashill
How QB Fernando Mendoza Threw a Kink in the "Great Replacement" Plot
Heisman Winner Is Not the Latinx the Left Wants Him To Be
  Jack Cashill
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