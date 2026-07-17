Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Boris A. Doyle's avatar
Boris A. Doyle
2h

People's lives mean nothing to the Clintons

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
21m

Interesting... that in 1996, the CIA had to "convince" the media...

Fast forward... and for a while now, the CIA "instructs" the media.

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