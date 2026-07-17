Worth watching

At 8:31 on the evening of July 17, 1996, Bill and Hillary Clinton were working the rope line at the Women’s Leadership Forum of the Democratic National Committee in Washington when TWA Flight 800 blew up off the south coast of Long Island. A few minutes later, a motorcade whisked the Clintons to the White House. They arrived at 8:45 p.m. and made their way to the family residence where, inexplicably, they would remain for the rest of the night.

By 9 p.m. the White House was abuzz with talk of the disaster. In his bestselling 2004 memoir, Against All Enemies, Richard Clarke provided the most detailed account of that evening. At the time, Clarke served as chairman of the Coordinating Security Group (CSG) on terrorism.

Within thirty minutes of the plane’s crash, wrote Clarke, he had called a meeting of the CSG in the White House Situation Room. This involved the FBI, the CIA, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the departments of State and Defense, the Pentagon, and the Coast Guard. “The investigation [looked] at almost every possibility including a state actor,” said Clinton’s chief of staff Leon Panetta. From the beginning, no one considered this an ordinary domestic plane crash.

For reasons unknown, but easily imagined, the president chose not to join Clarke and the other anxious officials in the situation room. Instead, as Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Robert “Buzz” Patterson confirmed, the Clintons spent the evening on the second floor in the family residence. At the time, Patterson carried the nuclear football for the president, which kept him in close proximity.

Khobar Towers

For the next six hours the Clintons gathered information and evaluated possible responses. The response Clarke dreaded most went by the cryptic name, the “Eisenhower option.” According to Clarke, Clinton argued for a “massive attack” against Iran if American interests were to be attacked again as they had been in June 1996 when terrorists blew up the Khobar Towers complex in Saudi Arabia, killing 19 American servicemen. So charged was the atmosphere following TWA 800’s destruc-tion that Clarke called this moment in history, “The Almost War, 1996.”

This was exactly the kind of crisis the president feared most. He had even given it a generic name, “Greg Norman.” Clinton and golfer Greg Norman were buddies. Months earlier, Norman took a six-stroke lead into the final round of the Masters and blew it. Clinton worried that his reelection campaign might suffer a similar fate. He told press aide Mike McCurry, “That’s going to be the new theme for the campaign, that we’re not going to allow ourselves to be Greg Normanized.”

By 3 a.m. the Clintons had settled on a strategy, one even bolder than it might have seemed to those not in the know. At that fabled hour—the one Hillary would mythologize in her run against Barack Obama—Bill called National Security Advisor Tony Lake, with the following message: “Dust off the contingency plans.” For the time being, the president, in private at least, would blame terrorists for the attack, Iran the chief suspect among them.

The attack never happened. The Clintons settled on another scheme. Very quietly, as a treasure trove of unearthed CIA documents confirm, the White House allowed the CIA to breach the storied “wall” that prevented the nation’s intelligence arm from collaborating with its prosecutorial arm. The agency involved itself on day one of the TWA 800 investigation and ultimately seized control. The CIA goal was simple—to convince a complicit media that no missile, hostile or friendly fire, took down the doomed 747.

On August 2, 1996, two weeks after the crash, President Clinton shared his thoughts on TWA 800 with Taylor Branch. About once a month over the course of his presidency, Clinton allowed the Pulitzer Prize–winning historian to interview him. The understanding between the two was that these conversations could not be published before 2010, time enough, one presumes, to give Hillary her shot at the presidency.

At the time, it appears that the Clinton White House was still finessing the TWA 800 narrative. “Unless some telltale chemical survived the brine,” Clinton told Branch, “[the investigators] must try to reassemble the plane to determine the cause.” Clinton also told Branch that the FBI was “rechecking” its interviews with “some fifteen [actually, hundreds] ground witnesses who saw a bright streak in the sky near the plane.” If corroborated, Branch added, this “could suggest a missile rather than a bomb.”

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Perhaps as a form of dress rehearsal, Clinton floated the Eisenhower option. “They want war,” Branch quoted Clinton as saying of Iran. Never one to take his eye off the prize, Clinton was convinced that, given his investment in the Mideast peace process, fundamentalists in Iran and elsewhere wanted war to “undermine [his] chances for reelection.”

After the Khobar Towers bombing in June 1996, the president’s first instinct was to have advisor Dick Morris run a quick poll. Morris found that Americans approved of his handling of the terrorist attack 73 to 20 percent. “SAUDI BOMBING—recovered from Friday and looking great,” Morris wrote in his notes. Only 18 percent held Clinton responsible.

Subsequent events suggest that Clinton was hedging his bets with history. He knew more than he was telling Branch or even his aides, but on August 2, 1996, he had yet to fix on an end game. If the FBI found Clinton’s “telltale” chemicals, its agents could argue for a bomb and declare the crash a crime.

In the interim, the FBI and CIA would continue to marginalize the witnesses. Both agencies had been doing that from day one. With the witness testimony suppressed, the investigators could “reassemble the plane” as Clinton suggested to Branch, and the tedious reconstruction of the massive 747 would take the investigation past the November election. Meanwhile the CIA labored to find a semi-plausible explanation for the explosion other than the obvious.

Greg Norman. Greg Norman. Greg Norman.