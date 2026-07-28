Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
1h

Sickening. The Covid response denied liberties, but the J6 response denied justice. Inexcusable.

The government employees who pursued most of those prosections, and held people without bail should be prosecuted themselves.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
2h

How did they know about the Fauci diaries and how did they get them from him?

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