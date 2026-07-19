Judicial Watch Unravels the TWA 800 Cover-Up
Watch Bold New Documentary That Finally Tells the Truth
Over the years, one network after another has taken a stab at unraveling the mystery of TWA Flight 800, the 747 down off the coast of Long Island in July 1996. People are surprised that I don’t watch them. When they ask why, I respond,, “I’m not in it.”
Three people have followed this case from the beginning—TWA Captain Al Francis, physicist Dr. Thomas Stalcup, and myself. Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell interviewed all three of us. The result is the most authoritative documentary yet made on this intrigue.
We are all confident that a missile or missiles took down the plane. Al Francis argues for a terrorist attack. Stalcup and I believe it was a US Navy misfire, possibly in response to a terrorist attack. We all know that authorities deformed the investigation just as they did the reconstituted aircraft. Watch and be your own judge.
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In this breakthrough documentary Chris Farrell
Jack, I love how you are like a dog with a bone. You stay on it when others tire. I great appreciation
I used to have an inmate in my housing unit (now deceased), who acquired WITSEC status regarding the Gardner art heist. He later violated his WITSEC status by trying to sell approximately 150 stinger SAM's (shoulder fired) to the government reasoning "I'm getting them off the market; I'm doing them a favor!"(he was so funny, that was his thinking)...and was re-imprisoned losing his WITSEC status (2003'ish, and I saw his paperwork, etc). I asked him one day..."Hey, do you know anything about TWA 800?". "Why yes I do CO...on a yacht, an arms sale went bad when the buyer got a missile lock and pressed fire...he wasn't supposed to do that!" He said it was a sale for stinger SAM's that went side-ways. Afghanistan was selling a lot of our old stuff from the 80's he said.