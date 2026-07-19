Over the years, one network after another has taken a stab at unraveling the mystery of TWA Flight 800, the 747 down off the coast of Long Island in July 1996. People are surprised that I don’t watch them. When they ask why, I respond,, “I’m not in it.”

Three people have followed this case from the beginning—TWA Captain Al Francis, physicist Dr. Thomas Stalcup, and myself. Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell interviewed all three of us. The result is the most authoritative documentary yet made on this intrigue.

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We are all confident that a missile or missiles took down the plane. Al Francis argues for a terrorist attack. Stalcup and I believe it was a US Navy misfire, possibly in response to a terrorist attack. We all know that authorities deformed the investigation just as they did the reconstituted aircraft. Watch and be your own judge.

In this breakthrough documentary Chris Farrell