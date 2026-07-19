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Chet Hanson
6h

Jack, I love how you are like a dog with a bone. You stay on it when others tire. I great appreciation

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murgen
10h

I used to have an inmate in my housing unit (now deceased), who acquired WITSEC status regarding the Gardner art heist. He later violated his WITSEC status by trying to sell approximately 150 stinger SAM's (shoulder fired) to the government reasoning "I'm getting them off the market; I'm doing them a favor!"(he was so funny, that was his thinking)...and was re-imprisoned losing his WITSEC status (2003'ish, and I saw his paperwork, etc). I asked him one day..."Hey, do you know anything about TWA 800?". "Why yes I do CO...on a yacht, an arms sale went bad when the buyer got a missile lock and pressed fire...he wasn't supposed to do that!" He said it was a sale for stinger SAM's that went side-ways. Afghanistan was selling a lot of our old stuff from the 80's he said.

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