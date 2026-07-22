When “civil rights” attorney Ben Crump recruited Dr. Roger Mitchell to do an independent autopsy on the presumably drowned black teen Nolan Wells, Wells’s white friends could smell their collective goose cooking. This duo had done more to damage race relations in America than any pair since James Early Ray and his Remington Model 760.

In the way of background, the 18-year-old Wells and his football buddies boated out to Horn Island, a popular undeveloped barrier island off the coast of Mississippi. There, they planned to celebrate the 4th of July. According to investigators, Wells’s three white friends returned to the mainland later that day without Wells.

The friends expected Wells to catch a ride back with another party, but upon realizing he had not returned, one of the friends contacted his family. His mother reported him missing. A search operation kicked off promptly, and Wells’s fully clothed body was found in the water with no apparent injuries two days later. Drowning was suspected, but a formal finding awaits the results of a toxicology report.

Tafari Campbell’s drowning chez Obama held no interest for Crump or media

Enter Ben Crump stage left. Just about every election year Crump can be expected to orchestrate a racial melodrama around the death of a black person, if and only if a white person or a “white Hispanic” can be accused of the “murder.” The white actor is critical. Crump had no interest, for instance, in investigating the inexplicable drowning death of Obama’s black chef Tafari Campbell in July 2023. Nor, of course, did the media.

Although Crump specializes in black teens—Martin Lee Anderson in 2006, Trayvon Martin 2012, Michael Brown 2014, Nolan Wells in 2026—Crump hit pay dirt with the death of George Floyd in 2020. It was on this case that his and Mitchell’s interests coincided. Crump wanted a payday. Mitchell wanted pre=election racial chaos. They both got what they wanted.

In November 2020, then DC Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell conferred with the prosecutors from the Minnesota attorney general’s office on the Derek Chauvin case. A well-connected black political activist, Mitchell boasted of his role in coercing Hennepin County ME Andrew Baker to change his diagnosis of Floyd’s death.

According to the prosecutors’ summary, Mitchell called Baker and challenged his conclusions. “Baker said that he didn’t think the neck compression played a part and that he didn’t find petechiae. Mitchell said but you know you can not have petechiae and still have asphyxia and can still have neck compression.”

Once Mitchell got involved, Chauvin never stood a chance

Mitchell first called Baker on Friday, May 29. On Monday he called Baker back telling him he was about to send an op-ed to the Washington Post critical of Baker’s findings. “In this conversation,” the memorandum continued, “Mitchell said, you don’t want to be the medical examiner who tells everyone they didn’t see what they saw. You don’t want to be the smartest person in the room and be wrong.”

Share

According to the memorandum, “Mitchell said neck compression has to be in the diagnosis.” Late on that same Monday, Baker’s office sent out a press release that began, “Cause of death: Cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” (Italics added). With a stroke of the pen and the complicity of the prosecutors, Baker turned four innocent cops into murderers and justified the self-destructive social revolution that followed.

The unfortunate Rachel Jeantel pretending to be Martin’s girlfriend

Crump launched that revolution in 2012 when he intimidated Florida state prosecutors into believing that the mentally challenged, 300-pound Rachel Jeantel was Trayvon Martin’s girlfriend. The infamous “phone witness,” Jeantel allegedly overheard her beau’s final struggle with George Zimmerman.

The six-woman jury wasn’t buying. They acquitted Zimmerman and, in so doing, launched the Black Lives Matter movement. Crump rode that movement through Ferguson, MO, in 2014 and into Minneapolis in 2020.

Both Mitchell and Crump should be in jail. Instead, at Crump’s direction, Mitchell is performing an independent autopsy on the unfortunate Nolan Wells. Don’t be surprised if “neck compression” is in the final report. We haven’t had a good “social justice” uprising since the last time these two demons conspired in 2020.