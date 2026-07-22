Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Wills's avatar
James Wills
26m

I'm from West Virginia, so I'm not that smart, but unless I missed that day in medical school, the windpipe is on the front of the neck, not the side, and when someone is able to say, "I can't breathe," he can breathe.

Reply
Share
T. H. Young's avatar
T. H. Young
30m

When are we going to see justice in these cases?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Cashill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture