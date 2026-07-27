Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Todd's avatar
Todd
11h

WFT is it with Indians coming to the US and UK? They flee the bureaucratic mess/economic failure in their own country and demand we recreate it here.

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Leslie M's avatar
Leslie M
11h

Can he possibly that ignorant of the facts about “book bans”, Trayvon etc? Or is the leftist ideology so strong that facts don’t matter? Maybe the lure of the liberal cocktail party circuit is strong enough to overcome reason and honesty. Sad.

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