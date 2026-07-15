On July 3, Canadian Kaitlyn Tracey, 33, descended on the Point Pleasant boardwalk unprepared for the reality of life in Ocean County, New Jersey. Triggered by the sight of a teenage girl wearing sweatpants emblazoned with the words “Trump” and “ICE,” she yelled at the girl and her friends, also in patriotic gear, and proceeded to slap the MAGA girl across the face.

Knowing the New Jersey Shore as I do, I am surprised she escaped alive. Had Tracey tried the same in Seaside Heights, a rougher edged boardwalk town where my family and I decamp every summer, she might not have.

Tracey fled the scene, but was arrested three days later. A Canadian citizen, she entered the country on a passport in 2024 and was living with her husband in Asbury Park, a gayish, liberal enclave up the coast from Point Pleasant. Ocean County, Tracey learned, is a different beast. County authorities turned her over to ICE, and she was dispatched to the much besieged Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark.

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Tracey’s feckless American husband Matthew Geroni posted a weepy video on Tik Tok (above) begging his 140,000 followers for some form of assistance. “I need help,” he repeats desperately several times. “I don’t know what to do.” It seems clear that leftist myth making about ICE has left this “fucking broke” beta male terrified. True to form, Geroni never mentions why his wife was arrested.

Ocean County was the worst place for wifey to act out. In 2024, all four shore counties—Cape May, Atlantic, Monmouth, and Ocean—voted red, but none as red as Ocean. Trump carried the county of nearly 700,000 people by a better than 2-1 margin making it easily the reddest county in a chronically dysfunctional blue state.

You won’t see this in Martha’s Vineyard

The Italian influence on Seaside and Ocean County has helped keep the area sane. Italians were the first major ethnic group to leave the Democrat plantation. By 1968, the majority of Italians were voting Republican. As a group, they are not easily intimidated.

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Like other white ethnics, Italian Americans were driven from their urban neighborhoods in northern New Jersey by the nearly universal breakdown of order and the surge of crime. Despite the emotional cost of removal, more of the alumni from my Irish-Italian Newark grade school ended up living in the shore counties of Ocean and Monmouth than ended up in Essex, Newark’s county. Only a handful from the decade of the 1960s remained in Newark.

Unable to afford the close-in suburbs, many of their working class parents settled on the shore, not the beach towns where they spent a week or two each summer, but the underdeveloped scrublands five or ten miles inland. This dispossession meant a complete loss of community and an hour or so slog every morning up the Garden State Parkway to the jobs they left behind.

But they survived, and their children remembered. As early as 2015 “America First” stores were sprouting on the Seaside Heights boardwalk. So comfortably red is the county that residents and visitors, even style-conscious teenage girls, feel free to let their MAGA colors fly.

Living in their own liberal bubble just a half hour north of Point Pleasant, this bewildered couple had likely never seen a MAGA girl in her natural habitat. Like so many of the TDS-infected walking dead, Tracey felt perfectly entitled to rage out.

Central casting could not have served up a more stereotypical pair of latter day libs. Had I not known better, I might have thought the Babylon Bee staged the whole affair. If they did, the ICE custody was a nice touch. Deportation will be even nicer.