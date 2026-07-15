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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
1hEdited

Don't break the family up. Send her whiny husband with her.

Arrest him. He is in violation of: 8 U.S. Code § 1324 - Bringing in and harboring certain aliens

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David Shimm's avatar
David Shimm
2h

Apparently the altercation was caught on video, which FB has taken down.

Of course.

I can't find it on X, either, which is kinda surprising since they post all manner of videos of fights.

The reason I am interested is that the whiny left wing snot claims that the teen age girl provoked his wife.

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