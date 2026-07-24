Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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David Bell's avatar
David Bell
3hEdited

Truth is,.. In our generation, we got to slap in the mouth. We didn't get a timeout chair, or a really good talking to. We had a high chair and we had paddle ball paddles, and that's how business was handled.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
2h

Another great Cashill "touch of reality." "Untenable" is a book worth reading.

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