There is much whiny talk in the air about how the Gen Z’s, or whatever 20-somethings are called, will not have the opportunities their parents did. For a reminder of how wealth is created—and can still be created—they would be better served looking to their grandparents’ generation.

In researching my 2023 book Untenable: The True Story of White Ethnic Flight From America’s Cities, I was able to review the 1950 census data regarding the Newark, New Jersey, block on which I spent my earliest years.

Myrtle Avenue ran one way south to north, just one block long. Its housing stock was as diverse as that of any single street in America: faux-elegant apartments, semi-trashy apartments, single- family homes, duplexes, triplexes, row houses, and one funky old grocery store in mid-block, Shawger’s by name.

Myrtle Avenue circa 1957

In 1950, immigrants from fourteen countries lived on Myrtle but no blacks. By the time my family arrived in 1953, three black families lived in the triplex next door to us. By the end of the decade, there were about a half-dozen black families. No one fled.

According to the 1950 census, 363 people people lived on the block. In this era, working-class people of all races married and usually stayed married. In 1950, there were 83 married couples on Myrtle, 79 of them with an employed male “head” of household.

Two of those not employed were retired; two others were unemployed. Two widows also headed households, and twenty “roomers,” mostly male, lived on the block as well. Of the 79 households with a working male head, thirty also had a working female spouse. Today, I suspect, many blocks in Newark cannot boast of a single male married head of household.

Neither a Depression nor a war discouraged young adults from having children

The first immigrants to settle metropolitan New York, the Dutch, made at least one lasting contribution to the local patois, the word “stoop.” Every residence on the block had a stoop—some small, some pretty epic like the one that fronted our triplex.

In a world without air-conditioning, people congregated on the stoops as soon as the weather permitted. The narrowness of the street encouraged adults to communicate with the neighbors across it. No one retreated to their back yards, as suburbanites famously do, because few had a backyard to retreat to. Besides, the front was where the action was.

“There must be eyes upon the street, eyes belonging to those we might call the natural proprietors of the street,” wrote Jane Jacobs in her classic work, The Death and Life of Great American Cities. On Myrtle Avenue, there were lots of eyes and many natural proprietors. Better still, in a neighborhood like ours with more than a few shift workers, someone was inevitably sitting on his or her stoop at any time of day.

Even with the GI Bill, college was not in the cards for working men with families. Based on the occupations listed in the 1950 census, I doubt if there was a single college graduate on Myrtle. Short of lumberjack, the reader will be hard-pressed to identify a blue-collar job not represented on this hardworking block:

Butcher/ Baker/ Undertaker/ Casket maker/ Pipe fitter/ Tool & die maker/ Bartender/ Crimper/ Medical engineer/ Butcher/ Storekeeper/ Secretary/ Plumber/ Bookkeeper/ Tavern proprietor/ Carpenter/ Motor inspector/ Printer/ Porter/ Public accountant.

Retired fireman/ Clerk/ Assembly worker/ Truck driver/ Packer/ Janitor/ Janitress/ Glazier/ Machinist/ Assistant office manager/ Clerk/ Foreman/ Traffic clerk/ Motor repairman/ Reports clerk/ Radio assembler/ Cashier/ Waitress/ Typist/ Electric winder/ Toolmaker/ Shoe store manager/ Machine maintenance/ Auto body worker/ Watchman.

Chief clerk/ Parochial school teacher/ Auto painter/ Stock clerk/ Utility man/ Belt maker/ Warehouse supervisor/ Stenographer/ Dental hygienist/ Office clerk/ Trolley operator/ Telephone operator/ Retired policemen/ Home typist/ Chauffeur.

Auto repair foreman/ Order clerk/ Laborer/ Beautician/ Soda clerk/ Assistant stylist/ Practical nurse/ Machine operator/ Rubber molder/ Stenotyper/ Social worker/ Electrician/ Salesman/ Electrical repairman/ Kitchen helper/ Office clerk/ Fireman/ Stationary engineer/ Inspector/ Sales clerk/ Seamstress/ Powder manufacturer.

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Maintenance Cutter/ City employee/ Army Air Corp/ Saleslady/ Bus driver/ Housekeeper/ Parkway worker/ Hoisting engineer/ Matron/ Lighting salesman/ Cook/ Accountant/ Radio operator/Aircraft machinist/ Plater.

Motor switchman/ Shipper/ Painter/ Short order cook/ Counter clerk/ Salesman/ General manager/ Vegetable huckster/ Elevator operator/ Counterman/ Guard/ Maintenance man/ Super/ Maintenance engineer..

Other than perhaps casket maker, the occupation that made me smile most was “janitress.” This was a woman who embraced her sex and took pride in her work. Note, too, that very few of these jobs involved working for a large manufacturer. The idea has been floated ad infinitum that the collapse of industrial cities was caused by the loss of major manufacturers. This claim does not rise to the level of half-truth.

Even more dubious is the claim by the newly woke that the GI Bill was a welfare program and a racist one at that. The men, black and white, who gave up years of their lives to the service of their country, might object to the word “welfare.” The reward for that service was minimal. As amended in 1945, the VA home loan program guaranteed loans for vets only up to $4,000 and gave them ten years from war’s end to make their move. With growing families and limited incomes, few young working-class couples could afford to buy any kind of house anywhere, VA loan or no.

As a result, on Myrtle Avenue in 1950, only a handful of nuclear families lived without relatives or boarders in a home they owned. Many extended families doubled and tripled up.

There were four children in my family, which was close to the norm. Divorce was rare, unmarried motherhood unthinkable. Almost everyone rented. People saved. Few owned a car. No one owned two. Few owned TVs. No one had a dishwasher. No one had air-conditioning. And mothers dried clothes on clotheslines.

People married young, and marriage made all the difference. Once married, they stayed married. They planned for their future and their children’s, virtually all of whom would live more materially comfortable lives.

Almost no couple relied on their parents. If anything, older parents relied on their children. This world worked. It can still work, but only if young people stop obsessing about themselves. The photo at the top of this article suggests the spiritual wealth that accrues when people believe in the future.