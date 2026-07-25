At Friday’s House Correspondents Dinner, President Donald Trump continued to insist that he enjoyed himself at the 2011 affair what with all the attention her got, but methinks he doth protest too much. Obama may have won the night, but Trump has won the war.

President Barack Obama had set the stage for the Dinner to come on Wednesday, April 27, 2011, when he walked to the podium in the White House briefing room and shared the results of the research done by his trusted law firm Perkins Coie, the same outfit that later commissioned the infamous Steele dossier.

After “finding” Obama’s birth certificate, Perkins Coie commissioned the Steele dossier

Still failing to appreciate how gingerly the media treated him, Obama wrote in his 2020 memoir A Promised Land, “I began by remarking on the fact that the national TV networks had all decided to break from their regularly scheduled programming to carry my remarks live—something they very rarely did.”

Yes, very rarely. The last comparable breakaway for a personal matter took place on July 25, 1969, when the networks gave Ted Kennedy fifteen minutes to assure America there was “no truth whatsoever” to any rumors of immoral conduct between him and the late Mary Jo Kopechne.

“No truth whatever” to rumor Teddy was fooling around with doomed Mary Jo

“Now, this issue has been going on for two, two and a half years now,” Obama told the slice of the citizenry that watches TV in midmorning. “I think it started during the campaign. And I have to say that over the last two and a half years I have watched with bemusement, I’ve been puzzled at the degree to which this thing just kept on going.”

Obama knew when it started. He knew very well that Bob Bauer and other Perkins Coie attorneys had been fighting off legal challenges since Hillary supporter Philip Berg first filed suit in August 2008. At the briefing, he skipped those details. He did say, however, “We’ve had every official in Hawaii, Democrat and Republican, every news outlet that has investigated this, confirm that, yes, in fact, I was born in Hawaii, August 4, 1961, in Kapiolani Hospital.”

Prominent Dem attorney Philip Berg first challenged Obama’s BC

In his memoir, Obama quoted part of his statement. “We’re not going to be able to do it if we are distracted,” he wrote of the allegedly serious work that lay ahead. “We’re not going to be able to do it if we spend time vilifying each other. We’re not going to be able to do it if we just make stuff up and pretend that facts are not facts. We’re not going to be able to solve our problems if we get distracted by sideshows and carnival barkers.”

Obama did not have to name the carnival barker.-in-chief The media knew he meant Donald Trump. Obama added, “We do not have time for this kind of silliness.” He was not finished with Trump.

Immediately after the press briefing, he flew to Chicago to mock Trump some more on the Oprah show. Meanwhile, his young gag writers Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett were busily working on his presentation for the upcoming Dinner. Donald Trump was to be in the audience. The Washington Post had invited Trump in much the spirit Michael Corleone would one day invite brother Fredo to go boating with him.

Obama’s speechwriters were unaware that on April 29, the night before the Correspondents Dinner, Obama had given the green light to whack Osama bin Laden. It would have been unseemly to tell jokes about a man who had no more than twenty-four hours left to live. So, Obama nixed the Osama jokes but kept the Trump ones.

Obama appears to have lost more sleep over Trump than he did Osama. As he had to concede, Trump had managed to spin the release of the apparent birth certificate to his advantage. “Donald Trump had grudgingly acknowledged that he now believed I was born in Hawaii,” Obama writes, “while taking full credit for having forced me—on behalf of the American people—to certify my status.” Trump’s effrontery could not stand. It was time for revenge. Here is what Obama dished out at the dinner, much of which is excerpted in the memoir:

Donald Trump is here tonight! (Laughter and applause.) Now, I know that he’s taken some flak lately, but no one is happier, no one is prouder to put this birth certificate matter to rest than the Donald. (Laughter.) And that’s because he can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter—like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac? But all kidding aside, obviously, we all know about your credentials and breadth of experience. (Laughter.) For example—no, seriously, just recently, in an episode of Celebrity Apprentice—(laughter)—at the steakhouse, the men’s cooking team cooking did not impress the judges from Omaha Steaks. And there was a lot of blame to go around. But you, Mr. Trump, recognized that the real problem was a lack of leadership. And so ultimately, you didn’t blame Lil’ Jon or Meatloaf. (Laughter.) You fired Gary Busey. (Laughter.) And these are the kind of decisions that would keep me up at night. (Laughter and applause.) Well handled, sir. (Laughter.) Well handled. Say what you will about Mr. Trump, he certainly would bring some change to the White House. Let’s see what we’ve got up there. (Laughter.) (Screens show “Trump White House Resort and Casino.”)

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“The audience howled as Trump sat in silence, cracking a tepid smile,” wrote Obama. “I couldn’t begin to guess what went through his mind during the few minutes I spent publicly ribbing him.” CIA Director Leon Panetta, who sat with Obama that evening, added, “The audience, save Trump, reeled in laughter, none aware of the historic drama unfolding beneath Obama’s remarks.” None was aware, that is, save for Obama and Panetta.

Although the media would go on to speculate that Trump’s “humiliation” at the 2011 dinner prompted him to seek revenge by running for president, one surprisingly honest Washington Post reporter thought otherwise. Roxanne Roberts was sitting next to Trump. “With cameras aimed at him, Trump smiled at Obama’s jokes and waved at the crowd,” wrote Roberts. When she contacted Trump about the dinner in 2016, he breezily dismissed the speculation that he had been humiliated. “It’s such a false narrative,” Trump told her. “I had a phenomenal time. I had a great evening.”

Coke/Obama had made the amateurish marketing blunder of accepting the Pepsi/Trump Challenge. Obama would live to regret it. Starting in 2015, Trump has had an eleven-year run to say whatever he liked about Obama, and those comments did not leave Obama smiling, not even tepidly.

Obama in his element

“What I knew was that he was a spectacle,” wrote a still seething Obama, “and in the United States of America in 2011, that was a form of power. Trump trafficked in a currency that, however shallow, seemed to gain more purchase with each passing day.”

On Friday, Trump went easy on Obama. To attack Obama as Obama once attacked him would suggest he took Obama seriously. “He actually showed a picture of the White House with a big Trump on top,” Trump joked. That was about it. It would get no rougher.

Oh, yea. On the day after the dinner, April 30, at about 1:30 p.m. eastern time, Obama gave his final approval for the attack on the bin Laden compound. The timing was not coincidental. Obama wanted to be sure no one would dare ever talk about the birth certificate of the Osama slayer, not even Donald Trump.