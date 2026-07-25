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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
16h

There has never been a birth certificate for Obama in Hawaii. Read the affidavit from a man who worked at the Honolulu Elections Division in 2008:

https://susandaniels.substack.com/p/barack-obama-a-man-without-a-country

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J Adams's avatar
J Adams
16h

Trump should have read a few lines from Obama's other literary masterpiece "Pop" that he wrote in college about his commie mentor Frank Marshall Davis where they smelled each other's stained underwear in a drunken evening in Hawaii before they both moved to Chicago to join the commie Bill Ayers whose convictions for the bombings of government buildings were overturned because the feds didn't cross t's and dot i's. or something. Ayers and his fellow terrorist commie wife Bernadine Dorn were invited to the opening of the Obama trash can library.

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