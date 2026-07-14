With the 30th anniversary approaching of the destruction of TWA Flight 800, a look at the application of justice in the Sandy Berger caper might prove useful.

Two-tiered justice is nothing new. My late partner James Sanders and his wife Elizabeth were arrested and convicted in a federal court of allegedly stealing airplane parts. By contrast, the late former National Security Advisor Sandy Berger admittedly stole and destroyed classified documents from the National Archives and never went to trial.

Intrepid truth teller, James Sanders

An investigative reporter, Sanders tested a the pinch of foam rubber sent by an insider to expose the truth about TWA 800. Berger stole the documents to prevent the truth from being exposed. His escape from justice was breathtaking.

Berger was Bill Clinton’s fixer. Like Pulp Fiction’s Winston Wolf, his job was to “solve problems.” According to Lt. Col. Buzz Patterson, who carried the nuclear football for Clinton, Berger, then the deputy national security advisor, was the only official who remained with the Clintons in the family quarters in the hours after TWA 800’s destruction on the night of July 17, 1996.

In April 2002, the former president, having a major problem on his hands, called on the fixer-in-chief to solve it. Berger’s assignment was to review intelligence documents in advance of the various hearings on 9/11. The Clintons had a hold on Berger. To appease them, he risked everything—his reputation, his livelihood, his very freedom.

According to a 2007 report by the House Committee on Government Oversight and Reform, Berger made four trips to the National Archives. He clearly left his mark. “The full extent of Berger’s document removal,” said the House report, “is not known and never can be known.”

In the absence of substantive reporting by the major media, please allow me an informed speculation as to why Berger risked his all. On his first visit, according to Archives staff, “Berger was especially interested in White House terrorism advisor Richard Clarke’s personal office files.”

On the way to the shredder?

According to the Committee, “Had Berger seen ‘a smoking gun’ or other documents he did not want brought to an investigatory panel’s attention, he could have removed it on this visit.” If there were a “smoking gun,” it might well have involved the idea of using planes as bombs.

Before the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, which began two days after TWA 800’s demise, Clarke had warned security planners about the possibility of a terrorist like Ramzi Yousef hijacking a 747 and flying it into Olympic Stadium. The use of planes as bomb was a documented part of Yousef’s “Operation Bojinka.”

As Buzz Patterson reported, the president reviewed Bojinka plans soon after the destruction of TWA 800 and added some handwritten notes. If found and revealed, those plans, at the very least, would have shown the president’s interest in the possible use of planes as bombs five years before September 11.

Berger’s task, I believe, was to make sure all references to Bojinka, planes-as-bombs, and/or TWA Flight 800 were rooted from the Archives, especially any original documents with hand-written notes that led back to Clinton. For what other reason would Berger have risked so much?

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Unfortunately for the conspirators, the National Archives staff caught Berger in the act. On one visit, Berger swiped a batch of highly classified documents and then, during a break, stashed them under a trailer at a construction site. He retrieved them at the end of the day and admittedly used scissors to cut the documents into little pieces before throwing them away.

Honest bureaucrat Paul Brachfeld

When the Archives IG Paul Brachfeld informed the DOJ about the repeated thefts, its attorneys on the case, Democrats all, refused to share the news with the 9/11 Commission. Unaware of Berger’s theft, the The Republicans on the commission questioned him ingenuously about Clinton’s inaction after the bombing of the USS Cole and other terrorist attacks.

In a dazzling display of political moxie, Berger cited a Joker-worthy TWA 800 narrative to make the inaction seem virtuous. “We thought TWA 800 was terrorism,” said Berger. “It was not terrorism. People actually—dozens of people saw the missile strike TWA 800 as it went up over Long Island.” At this point, Commissioner John Lehman interjected, “Yes, but you just told us. . . .” Berger snapped back, “Preliminary judgments, I have come to learn, are not the same as judgments.”

As Berger knew, likely that first night, TWA 800’s demise was not due to terrorism. The US Navy accidentally shot down the aircraft. Many believe, James Sanders included, that the Navy had targeted a terrorist plane loaded with explosives, and TWA 800 was collateral damage. I could never confirm this theory, but I could not rule it out either.

Of course, to think about aviation terror would have kept TWA 800 in the conversation. The Clintons and their cronies did so good a job burying the truth that no one passed information about these terror risks on to the next administration.

This became apparent with the very first question posed to Bush national security advisor Condoleezza Rice in April 2004. Asked Commission Chairman Thomas Kean, “Did you ever see or hear from the FBI, from the CIA, from any other intelligence agency, any memos or discussions or anything else between the time you got into office and 9-11 that talked about using planes as bombs?” Rice had not.

For all of his efforts, Brachfeld was unable to persuade Justice to inform the 9/11 Commission of Berger’s actions. The commissioners remained in the dark until July 19, 2004, three days before the 9/11 Commission released its final report, too late for any significant amendment.

The commissioners might not have known even then had there not been a leak from somewhere in the Bush administration. At the time this story broke in July 2004, Berger was serving as a campaign advisor to Senator John Kerry. “Last year, when I was in the archives reviewing documents, I made an honest mistake,” he told reporters.

The NY Times said Berger’s theft caused “a brief stir” in the campaign season.

Finally, on Friday, April 1, 2005, the Bush Department of Justice announced its plea deal with Berger, an embarrassingly lenient one at that—a $10,000 fine and the loss of his top-level security clearance for three years. The fine was later bumped to $50,000, but that was it. Berger repeatedly stole and destroyed classified documents, lied about it to authorities, and received a much lighter sentence than James Sanders had for receiving and testing a purloined pinch of foam rubber.

“His motives in taking the documents remain something of a mystery,” reported the New York Times after Berger pled guilty. How different history would have been had the Washington Post contented itself with writing, “The motives of the Watergate burglars remain something of a mystery.”