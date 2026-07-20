Jack’s Substack

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Captain Al Francis's avatar
Captain Al Francis
3h

In my opinion, we are rapidly being drawn to the point where our second Civil War is becoming inevitable. Whether this one creates rivers of blood as the first did is strictly in the hands of God. There has been a great resurgence of churchgoing among conservatives, which contrasts with a renouncement of religious belief among progressives. As was the case with the Bolsheviks, our left's new religion is the communist state they desire. We have two adversaries to fight simultaneously: the Islamists and the Democratic Socialists. They are equally dangerous to our Republic and liberties. May God bless us and give us the strength of will to join this fight and save our nation for our children, grandchildren, and generations yet to come.

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Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
2h

I will never forget this encounter with a godless French matron in San Luis Obispo. We were in line at a downtown coffeehouse when she sneezed and I proffered a cheery "God Bless You!" At this, her head whipped around and she went full-blown sneering harridan:

"WHAT IS IT ABOUT YOU AMERICANS? ALWAYS GOD THIS OR GOD THAT…IN FRANCE WE SAY HEALTH BE WITH YOU!"

I don’t recall my reply exactly but it was a brief and kind reminder of the obvious.

Probably some Jacobins in her family tree…

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