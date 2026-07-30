There is nothing like a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show just how hard the Left has turned against the State of Israel. Although New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has taken the lead in expressing the Left’s hostility, it was Barack Obama who made Mamdani’s contempt possible.

From the very beginning, Obama has swum a stroke ahead of the the current of anti-Zionist, post-colonial sentiment coursing through the international Left. “I chose my friends carefully,” Obama wrote of his college days in Dreams From My Father. He and his friends discussed “neocolonialism, Franz [sic] Fanon, Eurocentrism, and patriarchy.”

In Chicago, one of Obama’s best friends was Rashid Khalidi, a Palestinian-American scholar and a one-time shill for the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). The New York politico Percy Sutton attributed Obama’s acceptance to Harvard Law School to the intervention of Saudi billionaire Alaweed bin-Talal.

The signs were always there. When Obama was a 19-year-old sophomore at Occidental College, two of Barack Obama’s poems — “Underground” and “Pop” — found their way into the spring 1981 edition of the college’s literary magazine, Feast. The poem that interested me most was “Pop,” a poem that I correctly deduced was about Obama’s mentor, the communist pornographer Frank Marshall Davis.

So persuasive is this interpretation that Pulitzer-Prize winning author David Garrow, in his 2017 Obama biography Rising Star, gave me backhanded credit for discovering an obvious truth that eluded the willfully blind literary establishment.

I overlooked the poem “Underground,” however, and may have misjudged it. In my 2011 book, Deconstructing Obama, I dismissed the poem as “goofy” and concluded, “Republishing this poem may have been the cruelest swipe an otherwise friendly media took at Obama during the campaign.” The poem follows:

UNDERGROUND Under water grottos, caverns

Filled with apes

That eat figs.

Stepping on the figs

That the apes

Eat, they crunch.

The apes howl, bare

Their fangs, dance,

Tumble in the

Rushing water,

Musty, wet pelts

Glistening in the blue.

These past few years, I am reminded how wrong I may have been about the young Obama’s intentions. I was first alerted to a darker interpretation of Obama’s poem by independent researcher Jim O’Hagan.

O’Hagan observed that the poem’s most conspicuous symbols, apes and figs, have a symbolic presence in the Quran. As Nan Jacques Zilberdik of Palestinian Media Watch points out, in three separate citations the Quran “tells of Allah turning Jews into apes and/or pigs.” In two of them, the reference is to apes alone. In Sura 7:166, for instance, the text reads, “So when they were insolent about that which they had been forbidden, We said to them, ‘Be apes, despised.’”

To show that the ape metaphor resonates to this day, Zilberdik cites a directive issued on October 7, 2023, by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades: “Break into the settlements, strike the sons of apes of pigs, kill everyone who is a settler, slaughter everyone who is Israeli, by Allah, they are the most cowardly among men.”

As to the fig, the Arabic word for it, At-Tin, is significant enough in the Quran to deserve its own Wikipedia page. Writes Muhammad Asad, the author of The Message of the Quran, “The ‘fig’ and the ‘olive’ symbolize, in this context, the lands in which these trees predominate, i.e., the countries bordering on the eastern part of the Mediterranean, especially Palestine and Syria.”

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Well traveled in the world of Islam, Obama may have intended the poem to be an allegory. If so, a likely interpretation is that these belligerent apes, Israeli Jews, not only exploit the fig-rich land in which they have settled, but they also disrespect it. The apes “eat” the figs when not “stepping on” them.

From the Hamas perspective, the poem would seem to have a happy ending. The apes “tumble” into “the blue,” the sea, but only after howling and baring their fangs, a gesture of war. In Obama’s poem, the fate of Israel seems to fulfill the prophecy implicit in Isaiah 9:12, New Living Translation, “The Syrians from the east and the Philistines from the west will bare their fangs and devour Israel.” The next line is even more ominous: “But even then the LORD’s anger will not be satisfied. His fist is still poised to strike.”

More immediately, Israel’s predicted fate would satisfy those multiple thousands of protestors who have been calling these past few years for Israel’s elimination. The chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” is hard to interpret as anything other than a call for genocide.

The Barack Obama of 2026 remains as superficially ambiguous on the subject of Israel as he was in 1981, but he continues to scold Israelis for wanting to defend themselves against people for whom one’s “unspeakable brutality” is something to brag to momma about.

Yes, true, Obama gently reminds Hamas and its fellow travelers “that Israel has every right to exist” and that the Jewish people “have ancient historical roots,” but the days of reasoning are over. As Obama surely knows, Hamas supporters will not be satisfied until the sons of apes are slaughtered and then tumble into the sea.