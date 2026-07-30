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Dennis Habern's avatar
Dennis Habern
3h

Jack, are you effn aware that the Half-breed Obama was GROOMED in Russia, and there, after

departing from his boyfriend in the early 1980's, this Communist turd, the half-breed Obama,

commenced to crease his trousers, and learned how to speak carefully. Therefore, in my effn

military view, the creature that is known as the half-breed Obama, became the Communist

turd that he is today. Is it not coincidental that that this half-breed Obama, after departing

from his known location in Russia, was programed in various political steps, to became our

worthless effn 44th Communist POS of a POTUS, driven by the Hitlerite Soros, and worthless

effn Nancy Pelosi, who refused to vett this Black turd, through the orders of the Hitlerite Soros.

In my view, today, no Blacks or Muslims must be refused to vote, and to hold a political

position at all levels in American politics, using as example, the half-breed Mamdanie,

the current Mayor of New York City, who sharesthe same worthless reputation as the worthless

Muslim Mayor of London, England.

What say thee, America?

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
1h

I have two great quandaries: first, why do so many Jews vote against their own interests - i.e., vote Democrat, and second, why do so many blacks dislike - hate, even - Jews? The first is still a mystery; the second I ascribe to that well-known green-eyed monster. Does anybody have a better explanation?

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