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Captain Al Francis's avatar
Captain Al Francis
Jul 8, 2025

May I also suggest you view the YouTube presentation I produced on the 25th anniversary of the crash. It provides additional information. As ALPA Council #024 Chairman, I represented all the pilots killed that night, and had flown that airplane many times, including several weeks before it went down. I have worked ever since to have the NTSB investigation reopened.. Perhaps the Krick lawsuit will force that issue. My wife and I attended Oliver Kricks funeral as a representative of ALPA. I told his parents at that time that I would do all in my power to see that the real cause of their son's death would be revealed. A link to that video is:

https://youtu.be/4gEoyRLLb_Y?si=QJlOY__U4JvZwcr5&t=1

Captain Al Francis

TWA - Retired

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
Jul 8, 2025

I strongly urge everyone to watch Jack's C-Span presentation listed in this article. It is free and if you still have any respect for the government you won't until they finally are truthful about this horrible incident. Those who perished included fifty-three employees of TWA and a class of high schoolers on a trip to Paris. The cover-up will make you mad and the loss of life will make you sad.

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