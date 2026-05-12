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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
7h

The way Christine Priola was treated should tell everyone what the unions are all about. They collect dues and nothing else. It is a disgrace the way she was treated.

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True Political Conservative's avatar
True Political Conservative
7h

Prosecutorial Discretion and Absolute Immunity for prosecutors needs to be re-examined and curtailed.

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