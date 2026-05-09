“Who Is Dara O’Connor and Why Has She Turned Terrorist?”

I originally titled this article, “Who Is Dara O’Connor and Why Has She Turned Terrorist?” Halfway through, however, I realized the real issue wasn’t Dara O’Connor. The real issue was Steven Bough, the federal district judge handling O’Connor’s case.

In the way of background, after nearly three months of badgering the Kansas City Police Department, KMBC-TV, the FBI, the ATF, and the US Attorney’s Office, I finally got the information I had been asking for, at least some of it.

Along the way, everyone was polite, but no one knew anything. More than once during my pursuit, I had been asked for a name of the woman in question or the case number. That was just the problem, I explained. Although KMBC recorded the arson in progress as well as the woman’s license plate number, no one volunteered her name.

On Thursday, I got the name. “Hi jack,” said the text, “some results on for (sic) your story if you are still interested.” Included in the text was a press release. The release from the US Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri, identified the arsonist I had been tracking since February 12 as Dara S. O’Connor, 30, of Kansas City. The local media received a text as well.

A name was a good place to start, but no one in the media wanted to know anything more. Did Dara act alone? Did she leave a social media footprint. Did she have any priors. What motivated her? What was her background? Where did she get the $43,612 in restitution money paid to the owners of the warehouse that Dara believed was to become an ICE detention center.

Dara was not the brightest of terrorists. On the morning of February 12, 2016, under serious pressure from leftist interest groups, the owners of the facility backed out of the ICE deal. Dara apparently did not get the memo. That afternoon, O’Connor “threw two incendiary devices, colloquially known as Molotov cocktails, at the building” and may also have thrown her life away. Angling for martyrdom, she did her terrorist thing in front of the KMBC crew on site to cover the end of the ICE deal.

Nor was Dara the most competent of terrorists. According to the press release, “The incendiary devices had cloth wicks that were not lit when O’Connor threw the incendiary devices.” It also took her several throws to break the two bottles and spread the flammable liquid over the building surface. Dara then lit the liquid and sprayed additional accelerant to goose the fire.

The trick, Andrea, is to light the wick before throwing a molotov cocktail

Before the plea deal was announced, Dara “paid full restitution in the amount of $43,612 to the victim of her crime.” On Thursday, she pleaded guilty “to one count of knowingly possessing two destructive devices that were not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record,” namely the molotov cocktails.

Although subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole, prosecutors have recommended two to five years. When I asked Grok for more information, I got this: “No other prominent background details (e.g., prior notable history) are widely reported in the coverage of this incident.”

The readers of Tony’s Kansas City, an influential local blog that has shared my previous posts, were as skeptical as I am. “Why don’t we know ANYTHING about her?” asked one commentator. “Scrub a dub dub,” said another. Said a third, “Geeezzit what was the reason behind her secret arrest? Where's the mug shot? She from Big money?”

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This quiet slow-walk made little sense to me in that, according to the press release, “the case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.”

I then decided to take a look a the judge, and this where the story got interesting. Steven Bough (pronounced “boo”) is a former plaintiff’s lawyer who was appointed federal district judge by Barack Obama in 2014. No surprise there. In April 2025, however, Bough got fawning local coverage for issuing a temporary restraining order that blocked the DHS from deporting five Missouri college students. This move would seem to raise questions about Bough’s potential bias in a case involving the DHS.

Hard left “KC Tenants Power” endorsed judge’s wife, Andrea Bough

The questions get more serious. Not too long ago, I met the judge’s wife, Andrea Bough, my councilwoman, and one of twelve Democrats on a thirteen-member Kansas City, Missouri, City Council. In January 2026, when the City Council learned that ICE planned to buy the warehouse in question, the council, by a 12-1 vote, “swiftly approved a five-year ban on non-municipal detention facilities.”

Although the city “ban” had no teeth, Andrea emerged as the public face of the anti-ICE opposition. It was her job to make sense of it. On February 17, five days after the arson, Spectrum News reported Andrea, a development lawyer, as saying, “Some would say local building codes and zoning regulations do not apply to the federal government. That’s something I think we would probably in this situation be willing to fight until we had clear guidance on that.”

In some circles, Dara O’Connor will be thought of as a heroine, albeit a not very bright one. I have to wonder whether those circles include the Bough household. To paraphrase Emile Zola, I say to Judge Bough, “Recuse!”