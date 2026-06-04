Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Lynda Davis's avatar
Lynda Davis
2h

There are no coincidences nowhere in this universe are there such a thing no such thing as coincidences ai repeat no such animal

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
2h

Had to read this twice.

God Bless you for being his Angel of Mercy, Patience and Grace!

There is nothing good about Socialism anywhere except when it ends.

You must speak the frenchy really well to argue with them!

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