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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
21h

Paul Ryan was the worst Republican House Speaker I have ever seen. He was not subtle about doing everything he could to prevent Trump 45 from succeeding. Although you will not find it online, I remember when a security fence was erected around his property and almost 6,000 sq. ft. house in 2016; we paid for it because he was Speaker. He did not run for reelection in 2018.

From Breitbart: "A recent Breitbart News investigation reveals that Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI), who has a two-decade-long history of promoting open borders immigration policies, seems to support border fences for himself, even as he denies the American people those same protections."

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John Dzurak's avatar
John Dzurak
21h

Sigh….you hit the nail on the head. I am 80 now and may dodge the worst to come. My kids (now only somewhat “grown” to my view) will have to sort it out. I don’t think it will be pleasant. 🥲

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