Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Debbie Wagner's avatar
Debbie Wagner
15h

Angry Liberal women: Of course we support free speech — unless it’s something we disagree with.

The total and utter lack of self awareness is beyond belief.

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Tracy Chapman's avatar
Tracy Chapman
15h

I believe Clancy was prescribed way too many dangerous medications but I can not believe she didn’t know what she was doing. ESPECIALLY when she tried to kill her self after😔

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