In deference to the sweet and sincere educated liberal females (ELFs) in my extended family I imposed upon myself an ELF-bashing moratorium. In the spirit of that commitment, I will no longer joke about ELFS. I will pray for them. They have lost their collective freaking minds.

The symptoms are everywhere, and some are spectacular. An estimated 67 percent of college educated females, for example, voted for the radical Muslim Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan primary in which he edged out “moderate” female candidate Haley Stevens. It’s not quite like chickens voting for Colonel Sanders, but it’s a step in that direction.

In Massachusetts meanwhile hundreds of women have have been bearing witness outside a Massachusetts courthouse to show their for support for Lindsay Clancy, a woman on trial for murder. “As women, we’re told to smile,” protestor Louise Saunders explained to NPR, “and, you know, it’s natural to be a mom. So if you aren’t really into it and you can’t do it well with a smile, then you’re not doing it right.” In this case “not doing it right” meant strangling her three children with exercise bands, not exactly a Susan B. Anthony moment.

In Chicago on Sunday, former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom attended a WNBA game wearing a shirt that read "WOMAN noun. adult human female." When he stood and cheered fellow dissident Sophie Cunningham for making a 3-point shot. Chicago Sky player Natasha Cloud took offense.

During a time out, Cloud came back to where Freedom was standing, and yelled, “She's not gonna sleep with you.” Said Kanter, “I am not trying to sleep with her. I'm just here to protect women and support her.” Kanter elaborated, "I just cannot believe that she was just cussing and using those F-bombs in front of all these kids.” In its wisdom, WNBA security ejected Freedom from the arena.

For the record, Cloud “identifies publicly as queer and bisexual.” In 2019 she wed softball player Aleshia Ocasio in a hasty ceremony. Wrote journalist Greydy Diaz, “she got married in October just in case Donald Trump got re-elected. She feared for her rights.” Like many lesbian marriages, Cloud’s began in delusion and ended in divorce.

What triggered today’s column, however, were not these flagrant flights of suicidal empathy but an everyday example of institutional capture, specifically a church ban recently imposed on my friend Allen.

One Sunday last month, a female church official handed a startled Allen a letter and said sternly, “You are banned!” The letter spelled out the details: “You are prohibited from entering church property or attending any services, classes, meetings, or other activities held by or on behalf of Unity of Buffalo.” Signing the letter were two additional female officials, one the “spiritual leader.” Of the seven member board, only the treasurer is male.

“Unity of Buffalo is a diverse, open and loving community which offers an uplifting, progressive message and practical tools to guide each individual along their unique spiritual journey.”

I should note that Allen is a soft-spoken, 5’ 7”, 69-year-old. In no sane universe did he deserve the closing threat, “Failure to comply may result in additional action being taken to protect the safety and well-being of our congregation.” Like all such letters this one included the paradoxical disclaimer, “Unity of Buffalo welcomes a diversity of viewpoints and recognizes that individuals will not always agree.” Of course, they do!

Although Allen voted for Trump, he is hardly a zealot. Hell, he had been attending this “church” for the last 20 years even as it slouched from varied lectures to “wall-to-wall LGBT.” At church functions, he knew enough not to initiate political discussions, but if provoked, he would engage.

Allen thinks that what undid him was his attempt to deconstruct the Charlottesville “fine people” lie to a TDS sufferer. At discussion’s end, his debate partner stormed off saying, “I am so sick of FOX News!” For church officials this translated to “you crossed personal boundaries and were experienced by others as dismissive of their beliefs, identities, and expressed feelings.”

I had no trouble believing Allen’s story. Three summers ago, I received an email from the director of an upstate New York library where I was scheduled to speak about my then new book, Untenable. This email, a classic of Orwellian doublethink, opened with the inevitable nod to free speech: “We believe that the diversity of perspectives is crucial in creating a rich and informative dialogue at our library events.” The library was, after all, “inclusive and welcoming.”

The congenial Darwin Barker Library that invited me to speak

This silliness buffered the “however” section lurking a few sentences in. “However, after careful consideration and consultation with our stakeholders, we regret to inform you that we must disinvite you from the scheduled library appearance on September 9th.”

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When pressed by my wife, a library donor, as to the reason for the disinvite, the board president explained, “We began to receive numerous correspondence ranging from general disbelief to adverse protestations from within the local community.” This fellow then added a wonderfully naive kicker. “Oddly,” he wrote, “all of this response came from women.” There was nothing odd about it.

Later, I caught up with the woman who orchestrated my expulsion. When I asked what about Untenable troubled her, she said the problem wasn’t the book, but an article I had written a year earlier in 2022. The title? “Why ‘Educated’ Liberal Women Are the Real Threat to Our Republic.” This critic, a muckety-muck in the League of Women Voters, did not see the irony.

I had this happen before. Some years earlier, I gave a talk at the nearby Chautauqua Institution about the liberal media, specifically their curious tolerance for socially conservative Islam. The crypto-commie Joan Brown Campbell, the institution’s director of religion, took offense.

In a Chautauquan Daily op-ed, after the obligatory preamble about the Institution’s commitment to free speech, she announced my ban from future speaking engagements. “Jack Cashill stepped outside the boundaries of civil discourse,” she huffed. “Several of his comments were not only provocative, but potentially harmful.”

What was actually harmful was not taking the threat of radical Islam seriously. In August 2022, inspired by the Ayatollah’s fatwa, and unchecked by any real security, “New Jersey man” Hadi Matar stabbed Salman Rushdie very nearly to death on the stage at that very same Institution. Yes, empathy can be suicidal.