On Monday, Gov. Maura Healy signed away the civil rights of Massachusetts babies, even those ready and eager to be born. With a swipe of her pen, Healy’s Massachusetts became one of the few states “with no gestational limits on abortion.” Women are now empowered to kill perfectly viable humans up to the moment of birth—and likely beyond—on the say-so of their obliging doctors. No questions asked.

This law represents the complete fulfillment of the feminist rallying cry, “my body, my choice.” Odds are, however, that the dozen or so well heeled and well turned-out young women cheering Healy also cheered on Anthony Fauci as he coerced millions of American women into getting vaccinated against COVID. Many of the coerced women had to sacrifice their bodily autonomy simply to save their jobs. If Healy’s willing executioners didn’t cheer this tyranny on, they certainly didn’t protest.

As revelations about the vaccine’s role in inducing miscarriages ekes into their ecosphere, however, Healy’s acolytes have some serious reconciling to do. As it turns out, Fauci had serious misgivings himself. In January 2021, he sent a text chain message to the then CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

“I asked around a bit more and another issue came up that you need to be aware of,” wrote Fauci on January, 28, 2021. “Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester.”

The issues he raised were “definitely a good point, [especially] after dose two,” Walensky responded. On February 3, a week after his first email, however, Fauci backtracked. During a question-and-answer livestream, he claimed that the FDA “found thus far, and we have to be careful, but thus far no red flags about that, about pregnant women.”

Think about the timeline here. The vaccine roll out began in mid-December 2020. By the beginning of February less than 2 percent of American women had been vaccinated. In that six-week period, how could there have been any data about miscarriages, let alone fresh research into that data?

Apparently, the red flag of January 28 had been quietly stashed lest it encourage “vaccine hesitancy.” With Fauci’s blessing, Walensky emerged as something of a vaccine evangelist. “There is NO bad time to get a #COVID19 vaccine,” she wrote recklessly on September 30, 2021. “Whether you are thinking about having a baby, currently pregnant, recently delivered your baby, or are breastfeeding, it is safe for you to get vaccinated.“

It was never safe for pregnant women to get vaccinated. The death rate for healthy young women from COVID is roughly 1/20th of 1 percent, or one out of every 2,000 women. The risk of a severe adverse reaction to the jab was greater than the risk of death.

The debate rages anew as to whether the COVID vaccines increased the expected miscarriage rate, but the discussion has clearly spooked Fauci defenders. The unborn welcomed by their parents are considered “babies,” their deaths a tragedy. If unwanted, the unborn become fetuses, their deaths a statistic. Wanted babies simply have more rights than the unwanted.

Given this chilling disparity, commenters in their various chat groups resent that the miscarriage issue has even been raised. The fact that Fauci lied about “red flags”—he knew there was one—they write off as the stuff of standard internal debates.

Healy’s ELFs—educated liberal females—‚have grown much too used to being lied to. But then again, Healy lies even to herself. After meeting Pope Francis in 2024, she said, “As a Catholic, I think about what we were taught about making sure that we look after those around us — that we pay particular attention to those who are the most vulnerable among us,”

What? Earth to Healy—the “most vulnerable among us” are the babies whose mass execution order you just signed. The Catholic Church recognizes that fact if Healy does not. In his 1995 revisiting of Pope Paul VI’s historic encyclical, “Humanae Vitae,” Pope Saint John Paul II did not mince words. Depriving an innocent human being of life, and life undeniably begins at conception, is “always morally evil.” He added, “This tradition is unchanged and unchangeable.”

Speaking of vulnerable, allow me to recount my meeting last month with young Brendan, my great nephew, a year-old this week. Brendan lives with his mother and father and two brothers amidst the sheep and goats in their rough-hewn homestead in upstate New York. The last time I visited, Brendan’s dad gave me a zucchini. To that point I had no idea where zucchini came from. Ours was not exactly an agricultural family I was amazed that my pioneering nephew, not yet 30, had figured this all out. He calls himself an “autodidact,” a word he learned from Charlie Kirk.

Brendan, six months after conception

I was happy to meet young Brendan under any circumstances. The last photo I saw of him he had just come home from the hospital, his crash pad for the first four weeks of his life. He had spent only five months in the womb before entering the world as the nation’s feistiest two-pounder.

The whole ordeal was fraught with peril, but my autodidact nephew and his lovely wife had figured out something that Healy’s educated zombies had not, namely that if all men ate created equal, all babies deserve an equal chance.