Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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GT's avatar
GT
21m

I believe the acronym you're looking for is AWFULs - Affluent White Female Urban Liberals, Repulsive.

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Eric Sowers's avatar
Eric Sowers
1h

Excellent column, and best regards to the new addition to the family, Brendan. Fair winds and following seas.

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