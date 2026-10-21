Last week, admission officials sent an email to high school counselors that opened with the unintentionally comic, “We know that some of you may have mixed feelings about recommending Cornell to students now or in the future.” Mixed feelings? Duh! One cannot imagine why.

No more absurd than the other Ivies, Cornell has had to put its absurdity on display. The exposure began on September 16, 2026, when former student Lucy Craig—a.k.a. “Jane Doe”—and her sleazy attorney Thomas Giuffra filed a lawsuit accusing seven fraternity brothers of pressuring Craig to take ketamine before sexually assaulting her at their frat house in October 2024. This was the lie that has spawned a thousand more.

Not since Monica Lewinsky has an attorney hogged more TV time

Those who follow X with its multiple voices know something not readily available in our monolithic mainstream media. They know that as soon as Craig’s documented conversations with the frat brothers and her own friends were revealed, her story fell apart. As I discussed in an earlier column, Craig was a willing participant in an evening of debauchery that disgraced everyone involved.

In her post-debauch communications, Craig used the language of feminist empowerment and progressive sexual mores to hide her shame and justify her behavior. To any objective observer, this much is obvious and undeniable.

To survive, however, Cornell honchos have to lie. In denying the obvious, they repeat the lie that Craig was gang raped against her will. To sustain this lie, they have to acknowledge their failure not only to prevent gang rape on campus, but also to take accusations of gang rape seriously.

Scrubby beard makes Michael Kotlikoff look hip

Last week Cornell president Michael Kotlikoff, 75, tried to make sense of his predicament in an extended interview with the New York Times. “I’ve had a number of conversations with parents,” Kotlikoff told the Times. “I think this is a difficult conversation.” I’ll bet.

These conversations begin with the understanding that Craig was drugged and gang raped. Lest such an incident be repeated, Kotlikoff tells the parents, he has banned parties at fraternity houses for the rest of the academic year. This is an indirect way of saying we won’t trust your sons. They will always be under suspicion and presumed guilty if accused of bad behavior.

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AOC has no use even for legal protections

The parents of daughters won’t be assuaged either. By shutting down fraternity parties, Kotlikoff concedes that worries about a campus rape culture are justified. “The fact that Jane Doe experienced what she experienced at Cornell is something that I am personally sorry for,” he told the Times and expressed “anguish and horror” over Craig’s experience. The “presidential task force” Kotlikoff set up will hardly ease parental worries about the “horror” their daughters face.

The real horror, at least for a conservative parent, is a campus culture that promotes promiscuity and demands ideological conformity. Cornell Health, for instance, boasts of providing IUD/Nexplanon placement, STI testing and treatment, birth control, emergency contraception, and pregnancy options counseling.

Lucy Craig made the mistake of taking feminism seriously

“Emergency contraception” means the morning-after pill, usually taken after an unplanned bout of unprotected sex. The most popular campus “pregnancy option” is, yes, abortion. As to STIs, they used to be called “STDs,” but some clever marketer decided the word “infection” carries less stigma than “disease.” Say what you will about the Cornell 7, but they didn’t kill any babies.

To be sure, parents are the least of Kotlikoff’s immediate concerns. He faces a “no confidence” vote by the faculty senate later this month. “I’ve heard enough from the community that there is a loss of trust,” he said, later adding: “People are angry. I understand that anger.”

He understands that anger because he and the faculty drink from the same well. According to an analysis by the College Fix, Democrats outnumber Republicans 98-to-1 in the university’s humanities departments. The STEM programs are likely less lopsided, but in the last election cycle, some 96 percent of faculty donations went to Democrats.

Cornell sheep pay up to $96,000 per year to get fleeced

These numbers suggest that the great majority of faculty are pulling their information about the Craig incident from media that favor the gang rape angle. Humanities students, overwhelmingly female, have their sentiments reinforced by professors who are as deeply misinformed as they are.

In a bit of bad timing, Cornell’s Committee on the Future of the American University released a 238-page faculty report just days before the Craig incident exploded. The committee set out to address, among other issues, the ideological imbalance on campus. It did not quite succeed. Only one stakeholder expressed a need for “producing a more intellectually and ideologically diverse new generation of faculty,” but, alas, “that claim received no sustained engagement.”

A more topical concern that failed to attract interest was rape. The word did not appear in the report. Nor did the word “fraternity.” New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul blamed Cornell for creating a “culture that allows a young woman to be so brutally attacked,” but the professors apparently did not know such a culture existed.

What they did know and have long promoted is a culture that encourages reckless sex and champions abortions, the ultimate go-to solution for a night of careless self-indulgence. Cornell does not have a rape culture. It has a sloppy sex culture. For a professor to protest that abortion-sustained culture publicly is to assure no university will ever promote or hire him.

No, Virginia, you don’t want your kids to go here.