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GardenGranny's avatar
GardenGranny
5d

Bearing false witness is a heavy sin. The lawyer for the female non-victim is despicable. Those who perpetuate the lie that women must be believed and guys are bad are moral excrement.

Send your kids to THE BETTER CORNELL: Cornell University in Mount Vernon, Iowa, where tuition is affordable and it’s safe to live and study.

NO, I WILL NOT BELIEVE A WOMAN JUST BECAUSE SHE HAS OVARIES. Like Jack explained, her story fell apart as her own texts confirmed she enjoyed herself. Nobody put a gun to her head.

Yes, some men like to blow their oats like a combine in harvest wind, and some gals like being “peanut butter…easy to … s - r - - d.” It’s heart breaking.

I pray the young woman changes her major, address, and name, and then relocates to recreate her life while she still can… before a trial commences. Nobody wants the label of biggest ho of the decade, and she is volunteering as a contender.

The despicable lawyer reminds me of Attorney Wolf or Wolfe, who slept with his young injury client and got away with the immoral power imbalance in what I call bullcrap logic. That legal decision is one of the most disgusting justifications for debauchery I’ve ever read.

This attorney seems scummier than Michael Cohen. He makes me want to puke. His greed has overcome his common sense. I doubt he sat that girl down and explained each defendant’s lawyer has the right to cross examine her in open court in a civil case, and the initial investigation did not conclude anyone had involuntary sex. Some men may have a civil action against her in the future if this case continues rape allegations. Ya cannot rape the willing.

I fear this woman will be called Skippy for life. I hope she gets emotional and moral counseling quickly.

Nobody wants their worst moments to define them. I pray the woman does not compound her problems with allegations of perjury.

I’ve had women in my office say they called the cops crying so they take his guns away when the man did nothing at all, but she wanted to “win” custody or money.

I IMMEDIATELY threw every one of those self admitted FEMALE liars out of my office and sent certified letters memorializing their conduct, with a detailed memo to my file.

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JACQUELINE "JAKKI" TAYLOR's avatar
JACQUELINE "JAKKI" TAYLOR
5d

Excellent, as usual. No system failed this woman, her parents maybe and herself but the college cannot be blamed neither can the fraternity

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