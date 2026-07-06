These past months while the cool kids of the pop rock establishment have been noisily defaming America and its president, their fellow citizens—and millions of Europeans—have been singing along happily to John Denver’s anthemic song “Country Roads, Take Me Home.” It wasn’t supposed to be this way.

In one of the defining moments in pop culture history, the organizers of the 1985 virtue-signaling extravaganza, “We Are The World,” rejected John Denver’s bid to join the cool kids chorus. Wrote Denver in his autobiography, Take Me Home, “It broke my heart not to be included.”

Siri, define narcissism: “We are the children. We are the ones that make a brighter day.”

Few of the chosen had Denver’s commercial success, and none had his credentials. In 1977, Denver co-founded The Hunger Project. Subsequently, President Jimmy Carter appointed Denver to serve on the President’s Commission on World Hunger, and he supported the organization until his 1997 death in the crash of an experimental airplane.

In 1984, Denver toured four African countries to see up close the effects of war and famine on the local populations. Then, a year later, pow!— the self-serving snobs of the We Are The World supergroup could find no place for this genuine humanitarian, not even in the 45-member chorus. Paul Simon reportedly joked about Denver’s rejection, “If a bomb hits this building today, John Denver’s back on top.”

The key “get” for the organizers was counterfeit common man Bruce Sprinsteen

Paul Simon was born in 1941. So was Bob Dylan. Jimi Hendrix was born in 1942. So was Aretha Franklin. George Harrison was born in 1943. So were Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Janis Joplin, and, yes, John Denver. Diana Ross was born a year later.

In the 1960s and 1970s and into the 1980s, these contemporaries of John Denver defined “cool.” Cool meant keeping an ironic distance from your fans, your faith, your nation, even from yourself. That was not John Denver. A friend, Chet Hanson, who had worked with Denver and knew him well, told me, “John was exactly as he seemed on stage—sweet, decent, and sincere.”

Denver not only talked the talk, he walked the walk. He supported all the rights causes with genuine conviction and even backed the “right” candidates. In the world of the superficial and self-serving, none of this mattered. Denver’s very sincerity troubled the poseurs running the show. Wrote music critic Alyssa Rudinsky, “Denver was turned down because many people felt his image would hurt the credibility of the song as a pop-rock anthem.”

Too nerdy to sit at the cool kids table

And today it is John Denver who is pulling the world together. “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” the 1995 song that Denver co-wrote and first performed, has been popular for years in Europe especially in Germany where it has been an Oktoberfest staple. British soccer fans took it home with them, and the music spread from there.

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Chet Hanson told me that on a recent trip to Corsica he watched locals at three different taverns sing about the wonders of “West Virginia, mountain mama,” and this was before Team USA made the song their official post-game sing-along.

Denver’s ability to connect with his audience first struck me years back when I was working at a 4-H camp in Indiana. Just about every lunchtime, the grounds crew, country boys all, would break into a rousing, foot-stomping version of Denver’s “Thank God, I’m a Country Boy.” This was real music for real people.

Some time later, I attended a Frank Patterson concert. Ireland’s leading tenor, Patterson sang a heart-breaking version of Denver’s very personal tribute to his wife, “Annie’s Song,” The performance reminded me just how universal is Denver’s music and his message. Even more poignant was the use of “Country Roads,” as sung by Clint Black, to score Ronald Reagan’s “last ride” in the movie Reagan.

There is a larger political message to be pulled from John Denver’s rejection, namely that progressives have never had much use for genuine liberals. At the risk of tautology, progressives progress. They will adopt the cause du jour more out of fashion than of faith and move on to the next cause. What matters is they be seen striking the right pose, finding the right groove, spinning the right narrative. Never one to pose, Denver made the mistake of actually caring about real people. Today, happily, real people are catching on.