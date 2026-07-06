Jack’s Substack

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Chet Hanson's avatar
Chet Hanson
9h

Jack, you nailed it again. John Denver was actually who he appeared to be.

John Denver was one of my closest friends. I met him just after his first album started to take off. I was a young entrepreneur, promoting concerts and trying to start a talent agency. Local colleges called upon me to promote and organize their entertainment. I promoted John Denver's first concert in Denver, Colorado (His real last name was Deutsendorf).

We met at sound check, exchanged personal stories about how we got to where we were,\ John was particularly thankful to Jerry Weintraub for managing his career so well (If you do not know who Weintraub was you may want to look him up. Many, many achievements, but in addition, he was the manager of the 3"Ds" Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, and John Denver). We wound up spending the rest of the day together. We did not meet up often due to our conflicting schedules, but when we did there was always an explosion of great joy. No explanation for it, it just was.

One of my favorites was the time I took my, the 8 year old son, Chip, to Aspen. We walked into a bistro and I immediately heard the familiar, "Far out". as John leapt up from his table and literally ran to meet me, gave me a huge hug in front of everyone and invited us to join him, I looked at Annie (whom I had never met) and could see the frustration in her face that yet another interruption of the limited time they had together was about to take place.

I thanked John, but suggested we get together later. My son and I took another table when my boy tugged at my sleeve, and when great wonder asked me, "Don't you know who that is?"

I shrugged my shoulders and replied, "Yes, he's John Denver"

My son was aghast. "No, he is the REAL John Denver".

My son was right. He was the real John Denver. Those who pretend to be cool not only miss the richness of life for them selves, they put great energy into making sure no one else has it either.

If truth be told, I am as proud to have Jack Cashill as a friend as I am to have had John Denver.

Keep it up Jack

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TriciaandHerDog's avatar
TriciaandHerDog
10h

I didn't know any of this. I have always hated that bubblegummy "We Are the World" song. Thanks for writing this!

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