Jack’s Substack

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
13h

The media avoidance cannot be due to the violence, since there is an extraordinary amount of indiscriminate violence in most of today's movies and television shows. The "problem" for the media would seem to be the righteous political message.

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Stu Tarlowe's avatar
Stu Tarlowe
13h

I like it. Shades of not only "Death Wish" but of "The Equalizer" and "Person of Interest." It's a recurring theme that if the so-called Justice system cannot deliver Justice, Justice will be achieved by extra-judicial means.

It's not enough to go Buford Pusser on these goat-f*ckers, we need to go Keyser Soze on their asses...

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