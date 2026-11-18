Last week, the O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) gave Jennica Pounds the People’s Choice Award for Citizen Journalist of the Year, a well-deserved honor. Pounds, 44, a self-described “data nerd” and the woman behind “@DataRepublican,” was singled out “for her online data analysis exposing federal spending, NGO taxpayer funding flows, and political organization networks.”

What makes the Pounds story even more compelling is that this Utah wife and mother is deaf and non-verbal. One would think that the media would embrace a disabled woman who has succeeded in a world dominated by men. In a parallel universe, maybe. In this one, the fact that Elon Musk reposts her work and the White House follows it has made Pounds not a role model but a target.

The leftist New Republic (TNR) has taken particular aim at Pounds. While a “special government employee” of the Defense Department, reported TNR’s Edith Olmsted, “internet troll” Pounds launched a public tool in August called DSA Explorer, which Pounds described as an “interactive map of the Democratic Socialists of America and the wider anti-imperialist solidarity network.” Not keen on nuance, Olmsted called DSA Explorer “a disgusting attempt to target Americans for their political affiliations.”

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A case could be made that government ought not use independent contractors like Pounds, even for just the four months Pounds worked with the DOD, but The New Republic is in no position to make it. This is the same publication that championed the so-called “Sedition Hunters,” an outfit that colluded with the FBI to track down American citizens for arrest and imprisonment.

One October 2023 TNR story imagined the Sedition Hunters in its headline as “The Ordinary Americans Who Beat the FBI at Finding January 6 Rioters.” The article repeats as fact every leftist cliché about the events leading up to January 6, including the canard about the “Russian influence campaign to elect Trump” in 2016.

The media loved these wannabe Nancy Drews and Hardy Boys. A wonderfully revealing episode of NPR’s Morning Edition captured the media mindset as of January 5, 2022. In the opening segment, sissy reporter Rob Stein scolded the CDC for loosening its mask guidelines. Recall that this was two years after the introduction of COVID-19 to America’s shores.

In the second segment, reporter Odette Yousef interviewed Forrest Rogers, the Sedition Hunters’ most public face. That “a German-American living in Switzerland” was hunting everyday Americans did not even strike Yousef as curious. In the segment, Rogers boasted about a specific case, the hunt for Rachel Powell, a Pennsylvania mother of eight.

The Sedition Hunters tracked down “pink hat lady” Rachel Powell, mother of 8

“They sent that information to the FBI,” said an approving Yousef, “and Powell was arrested a few weeks later.” Powell would be sentenced to five years in prison for helping break a window. Eager Sedition Hunters simply doxxed many of those who attended the protest but avoided the Capitol.

Historically, liberals claimed that those who rooted out sedition—Joe McCarthy, J. Edgar Hoover, Richard Nixon—posed a greater threat to democracy than those who engaged in it. And by “sedition” here, we are not talking grandmas taking selfies in the Capitol Rotunda, but genuine traitors—Alger Hiss, Harry Dexter White, Klaus Fuchs, the Rosenbergs—Soviet agents who conspired to share vital national security secrets with Stalin’s Soviet Union.

Sedition hunter Joe McCarthy went after commies, not grannies

That was then. In recent years, the progressive elites have been undermining old school liberalism. They cheered the industrial-scale round-up of J6 protestors—some 1600 arrests, 700+ incarcerations—and were happy to cooperate with their alleged nemesis, the FBI, to accomplish this.

So skewed was the mainstream reporting on the Sedition Hunters that it has rendered AI useless. When I asked Gemini if the Sedition Hunters were paid, an AI agent replied—I sensed indignation—”No, the Sedition Hunters were unpaid volunteer citizen sleuths, not paid employees or contractors of the FBI.”

Grok, citing reports by John Solomon’s Just the News, begged to differ. Solomon based his reporting on internal memos released by new FBI director Kash Patel. According to Solomon, “group members received at least $150,000 in payments for that work and other work related to the Arctic Frost probe.” Far from a spontaneous gathering, the FBI engaged group members as confidential human sources within days of January 6.

John Solomon, Just the News

Solomon quoted Patel as saying, “Paying openly anti-Trump activists to identify Americans using questionable technology is a stunning abuse of bureau authorities and a clear violation of longstanding informant rules.”

“One of the earliest emails from the FBI’s Washington field office that oversaw that work showed the FBI was clearly aware the group had foreign connections,” reported Solomon. Forrest Rogers was one such connection. Still living in Switzerland and writing for a German newspaper, Rogers received his training as a “journalist” at the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

The SPLC may have been paying him as well. According to an April 2026 indictment by the United States Department of Justice, the SPLC funneled more than $3 million to its “field sources” between 2014 and 2023, much of this spent to incite violence. How much dark money was paid to the Sedition Hunters by other NGOs is a job for @DataRepublican.

“Freedom requires fighting,” said Pounds in an emotional acceptance speech at the OMG awards, “and the only way we can save our republic is to fight. And we all have to fight with our talents and skills together. And we will do it for God and America.“ Amen to that!