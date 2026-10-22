Jack’s Substack

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Jim Foster's avatar
Jim Foster
4d

Susan Daniels has proved his fraud and illegitimacy with all documentation of everything the puppet masters had him do. It also showed the feckless cowardly uniparty in congress and the corrupt judiciary in Ohio. Obama the bin talal funded Brennan handled creation. Everyone should buy Susans book and i am glad she never lets it go. Obama has the same smug look and chip on his shoulder that all these anti America politicians have

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
4d

If we don’t completely cut-out this cancer (ie: Socialist // Radical Izlam-Muzlim) then, we’ll have the same trajectory as: England and the EU. We can’t let happen, at any cost! Otherwise, Americans will rise-up and take matters into their own hands, similar to the days of the Crusades!

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