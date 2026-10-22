On October 18, former president Barack Obama dutifully posted on X a lengthy jeremiad. In it, he defended Congresswoman Ilhan Oman against the Trump administration’s “appalling” attack on her virtue. No clearer signal could the Democrats have sent that Omar is Somalia-bound. As they know, Obama’s “Hail Mary” doesn’t have a prayer.

Wrote an operative under Obama’s name, “Now the Administration is actively trying to deport Congresswoman Omar, seemingly based solely on the unsubstantiated theory that she was actually 18 when her father was naturalized, and therefore is not a citizen.”

Seemingly? Solely. The folks at the highly credible Powerline blog think otherwise. Their research into Omar over the years has given them probable cause to believe her guilty of “eight instances of perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, up to eight years of state and federal tax fraud, two years of federal student loan fraud, and even bigamy.” Concluded Powerline’s David Steinberg, “The facts describe perhaps the most extensive spree of illegal misconduct committed by a House member in American history.”

Steinberg wrote the above in 2019, well before Powerline knew of Omar’s potential involvement in the $240M Feeding Our Future fraud, her $30 million “accounting error,” and her links to the widespread vote-buying schemes among Somalis.

Thus Obama. We’ve seen this gambit before. In the month before the 2024 election, the Democrats dispatched Obama to shore up Kamala’s crumbling presidential campaign. His initial assignment was to hector black men into voting for Harris.

In Pittsburgh on October 10, Obama said, “We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running.” This apathy, he added, “seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.” Accusing black men of misogyny did not fly with “the brothers.” They saw through the black facade of both Harris and Obama.

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When that tactic backfired, Obama ended the campaign—and the Obama era—the way he began his career: peddling racial hoaxes. In Milwaukee, on the final Sunday before the election, a weary Obama gave a speech that was less about praising Harris than it was about slandering Trump.

Reading from the teleprompter, and slipping in and out of a faux black preacher accent, Obama mustered his energy at speech’s end to do some cringeworthy race-baiting. His litany of lies and half-truths climaxed with a canard that had been slam-debunked even by his own side, namely that Trump had said: “there were ‘very fine people on both sides’ of a white supremist (sic) rally?” As History recorded, Obama did not help Kamala swing a single swing state.

Nor will he succeed with Omar. Her handlers likely thought Obama’s appeal would have extra punch given that he, too, had been accused of citizenship fraud. They failed to read the nation. Half of America still believes that Obama’s origins story smells, and the other half has forgotten there was a controversy.

On the right, we have long overestimated Obama. He has always been a show pony, one who long ago lost his luster. Today, he has not nearly the weight to offset the evidence. Others have tried to challenge it before him, but those who have tried, Steinberg observes, either “lied about the quality and scale of evidence, or they lied about having performed due diligence.” In sum, he writes, “As of October 2026, zero pieces of public evidence support Omar’s side of the story.”

On the plus side, a one-way economy ticket from Minneapolis to Mogadishu can be had for under $1200 on Turkish Airlines. The folks at the Quality Learing Center can likely muster that much from the petty cash drawer.