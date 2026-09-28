Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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john musil's avatar
john musil
Sep 28

Thank you Jack for all your attempts to enlighten us. Unfortunately the more we know, it just makes me sick. We are at a crossroads right now not a whole lot different than what George Washington faced the end of December 1776 when the enlistments of all his soldiers were expiring. He was eventually able to beg and cajole them into staying but it was a very harrowing experience. Will the voters of America rebuff the Globalists trying to destroy our country's middle class and culture or will the voters vote for socialist hopium? The deep state wants to destroy us beginning with our Fourth Turning grey champion, Donald Trump. Will enough Americans react accordingly?

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Lone Star's avatar
Lone Star
Sep 28

*Donald Rumsfeld* not Trump.

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