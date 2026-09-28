At 7:30 Sunday morning I received a call from former 10-term Pennsylvania congressman Curt Weldon alerting me to new information in regard to the events of September 11, 2001. Much of this information is contained in Weldon’s new book, released on September 11, Able Danger: What the 9/11 Commission Never Told You.

Although I remain generally skeptical of the many 9/11 “inside job” theories, one email Weldon shared with me tempered my skepticism. More on that in a minute. Weldon called me because I can uniquely attest to the coordinated brutality of his deep state smackdown in 2006. I was the only one in the media to cover it in real time. Weldon and I have been in touch ever since.

Weldon served as America's Honorary Fire Chief for 20 years while leading the Congressional Fire Services Caucus.

A veteran volunteer fireman, Weldon, says Gen. Michael Flynn, “is a testament to the phrase ‘first responder.’” In June 2005, the hard charging Weldon revealed that Clinton administration attorneys had intervened to stop the "Able Danger" group in the Defense Intelligence Agency from initiating preventive actions against two of the 9-11 terrorists.

In July 2006, I met with Weldon on another issue relevant to the intel community, TWA Flight 800. At the time he expressed interest in going deeper still into his Able Danger investigation, but he cautioned that the deep state was working hard to bring him down. That is when I first started tracking his 2006 re-election campaign.

In my first article on Weldon from September 21, 2006, “The War on Weldon,” I related how the “Clinton Shadow Government” had handpicked Joe Sestak, a retired admiral and member of Clinton’s National Security Council, to run against Weldon. “The goal,” I wrote, “was assuredly to prevent him from digging any deeper into the Clinton record.” As shall soon be clear, I underestimated the scope of the conspiracy.

No shame: Document thief Sandy Berger with business partner Madeleine Albright, former Secretary of State

Sestak’s campaign was being coordinated out of the consulting firm Stonebridge International, headed by former National Security Advisor Sandy Berger. Berger had famously been caught two years earlier pilfering documents from the National Archives. There being no shame in Washington, he was able to recruit of a who’s who of deep state scoundrels to the “Stop Weldon” cause.

Sestak’s donors included the disgraced Berger, the disgraced former CIA director John Deutch, and the disgraced Mary O. McCarthy, fired from the CIA after failing a polygraph on leaked classified information.

Donating, too, were the merely disreputable: Berger’s future partner Madeleine Albright, former NSA Director Anthony Lake, former White House Chief of Staff John Podesta, and former antiterror “czar” Richard Clarke. You might think that the intelligence community would want to know more about the raw intel that Able Danger had been designed to ferret out, but after their collective failure to thwart 9/11, no one wanted to know anything.

In the second of my articles, “Clinton targets Weldon in FOX tirade” from September 28, I related how former President Bill Clinton, in an angry rant on FOX News, mentioned by name only one Republican other than George W. Bush. And that, of course, was Weldon. As I wrote, “If I had any doubts that this war was being directed from the top, I had them no longer.”

A week after Clinton’s tirade, the Washington Post cited “two sources,” both anonymous, who related that Weldon had “traded his political influence for lucrative lobbying and consulting contracts for his daughter.”

The media were there to record FBI raid on home of Weldon’s daughter

Three days later, on the morning of October 16, the FBI raided the homes of Weldon’s daughter and her attorney, a Democrat, allegedly to prevent her from destroying documents. By noon of that same day, two dozen or so operatives were showily protesting outside Weldon's district office in Upper Darby, PA, carrying matching signs that read, "Caught Red-Handed." The media, local and national, treated this flagrant agitprop as breaking news.\

Thanks for reading Jack’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

On November 6, Weldon, who had won his previous races by landslides, mustered only 44 percent of the vote against the victorious Sestak. As to the raid on his daughter’s office, the FBI not only failed to charge her, but they also failed to speak with her. Ever. The raid was all smoke and mirrors.

In an October 19 article, “War on Weldon gets dirty,” I wrote, “The shadow government, which has been undercutting the Bush White House since January 20, 2001, has left its fingerprints all over this story.” From other investigations, I knew that Clinton lifers were more or less running the Bush DOJ. That said, Weldon’s new information makes me wonder whether “coordinating with” the Bush White House might be a better choice of words than “undercutting.”

Don and Dick

Yes, the Clinton Shadow Government led the attack against Weldon, but there is this email—a photo of which is shown in Weldon’s book—from “a senior Pentagon official friend with direct and ongoing access to Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and Vice President Dick Cheney.”

The email was sent on the afternoon of the FBI raid on Weldon’s daughter’s office, October 16, 2006. It reads: “I told you to be careful with ‘Able Danger.’ They (Don and Dick) are letting you have it for pointing out their program. It was an old ‘plummer’ (sic) leak program. It was designed to see if it would all leak out prior to the event that they were controlling.”

Controlling? More to come.