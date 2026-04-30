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I tread lightly here. I know if someone told me that a mechanical failure brought down TWA Flight 800 I would think less of the person who told me. So those who believe that a controlled demolition was responsible for the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2011, may want to read no further. And they may not want to watch the video above. It was shot by a Japanese tourist and posted on April 29.

In the way of background, I first butted heads with the 9/11 Truth Movement, as it is sometimes known, when I appeared on Alex Jones’s radio show to discuss my 2016 book on TWA 800. When I referred to the misdirection of the investigation into the aircraft’s demise as “the most successful conspiracy in American peacetime history,” Jones scoffed.

“What about 9-11?” he asked.

“What about it?” I said. “I have some questions, but I think what we saw and what we have been told is pretty close to what happened.” Jones was gobsmacked. He would never have me on his show again.

I can’t recall his exact response that day, but Jones’s opening presentation at a June 2006 symposium sums up his position. This well attended event was held at the Los Angeles Sheraton and was broadcast by C-SPAN. Said Jones with authority, “We know the official story is a fraud from end to end.” Jones argued not just for a conspiracy of concealment, as happened with TWA 800, but for a conspiracy of execution, a rarer breed.

Jones cited some genuine examples of “state sponsored false flag terrorism”—they are not uncommon—and then lumped 9-11 in with the others. Half of all Americans, he said approvingly, believe the attack on the World Trade Center to be an “inside job,” the goal of which was to create a global police state.

“Who has the motive?” he asked rhetorically. He cited all the usual suspects—Dick Cheney, the arms industry, inside traders, neo-cons, and Halliburton among them. Interestingly, he did not mention Israel, which had yet to become a thing on the right.

Dr. Steven E. Jones “retired” soon after going public

Jones’s star guest that day was Brigham Young physics professor Steven E Jones. As a sidebar, Dr. Jones and Obama “green jobs czar” Van Jones would both be forced out of their positions for their association with the 9/11 Truth Movement. The movement was not as “mainstream’ as Alex Jones insisted. (On at least one thing I think Alex and I would agree: if you choose to challenge the orthodoxy, it helps to be self employed, especially if your name is Jones.)

Dr. Steven Jones gave a wonky presentation that Alex Jones helped keep on course. The professor’s theory, much cited by fellow believers, was that the Twin Towers (and Building 7) were “brought down by pre-positioned explosives.” He attributed the operation to “insiders” who set “thermite cutter charges in the World Trade Center to bring them down.”

As far as I could tell, Dr. Jones did not say precisely where the charges were placed, but in the popular retelling of his theory they were set largely in the base of the building. In fact, in ordinary controlled demolitions, engineers identify the primary supports, often on multiple floors, to assure that the building collapses inward.

This is where the newly released video comes into play. It shows the collapse of the South Tower, 2 WTC, the second building hit but the first to fall. The structure burned for 56 minutes before collapsing. The video in question shows in close-up where the building buckles, not at the base, but at the point of impact around the 77th floor.

A conversation on Reddit may shed some light on why this was so. Unlike the link above, the video commentary here is in the original Japanese.

“You see it denting inwards and breaking,” posted one viewer.

“I can’t imagine what it felt like for those inside,” said another, “The entire top above the impact leans at 40-ish degrees, everyone and everything inside would have gone falling down toward that corner.”

Said a third, “Watching how the south tower falls reinforces the idea that putting in a mini data center into the WTC tower was not a safe choice - Fuji Bank’s molten lead batteries hastened the collapse of the south tower, I believe. Of course the biggest contributing factor was a commercial airliner hitting the building, but it turned those batteries into molten lead, creating an even worse kind of bad.”

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Said a fourth, “I am a structural engineer who has been researching the WTC complex for over 20 years. I watched hundreds of hours of videos. I read thousands of pages of reports and witness statements. This is the first time I see this image. Thank you very much for sharing.”

I do not post this article as a “case closed” but rather as a “case re-opened.” Yes, it’s possible our military shot down United Flight 93. And it’s possible that we covered up the real cause of the American Flight 587 on November 12, 2001. There was a logic to both. But to believe an “inside job” theory as grand as Alex Jones proposes is to credit the conspirators with bigger brains and smaller souls than any Americans I know or even know of.



