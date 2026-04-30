Jack’s Substack

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Dindu Nuffin's avatar
Dindu Nuffin
6h

I agree wholeheartedly Jack but, how to explain away all the anomalies of the WTC7 collapse?

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
5h

Airplanes are constructed mostly from aluminum because it is lighter weight than other metals. How did the wings of the planes not shear off when they hit steel girders that the buildings were built with?

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