With the possible exception of Bing Crosby, Spokane’s Gonzaga University has no more celebrated alum than John Stockton and surely no better a representative of Catholic values. A father of six—all with the same woman, unusual for the NBA—Stockton proudly fronted for Gonzaga during his 19 Hall of Fame seasons with the Utah Jazz.

Then in January 2022, his alma mater (Latin for “nourishing mother”) abruptly kicked her famous son out of the litter. "They were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit," Stockton told the Spokesman Review.

In happier times

“They received complaints,” said Stockton. “They were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask, or they were going to suspend my tickets." The campus Karens were not to be denied. Under pressure, the university suspended Stockton’s season tickets.

Gonzaga banished Stockton in January 2022, two full years after COVID reached our shores and at least a full year after the saner parts of America returned to life as normal. Like most campuses, Gonzaga remained an island of insanity in a surging sea of common sense. Said Athletic Director Chris Standiford, “We take enforcement of COVID-19 health and safety protocols seriously and will continue to evaluate how we can best mitigate the risks posed by COVID-19 with appropriate measures.”

Gonzaga’s Experiential Leadership Institute Proved Immune to Experience

Fast forward nearly five years to November 21, 2026. The Washington Post makes news by running an article headlined, “Should you mask up for holiday travel? Here's what experts say.” Although the title is designed to alarm, the article’s content had to confuse Post readers who had found solace in their six years of masked self-sacrifice.

The Post favorably quoted epidemiologist Jodie Guest, who advised readers to "toss those pandemic-era cloth masks." Toss? Yikes! In her opinion, surgical masks performed little better, what with leakage allowing small airborne particles to sneak in. Only targeted, high-filtration respirators had any value for the truly sick and the everyday insane.

During the Biden presidency, Facebook and Twitter would likely have suspended or shadow-banned Guest for spreading what was then considered “misinformation.” The White House coerced social media companies to do just that. Stockton was spared the indignity, as he had no social media presence and still uses a flip phone.

That said, the hard-nosed point guard did not run from the fight. In 2024, Stockton joined two Washington state physicians in filing suit against the Washington Medical Commission. Their goal was to prevent the commission from using its “unprofessional conduct” regulations to punish physicians who defied the COVID orthodoxy du jour. The plaintiffs argued that penalizing physicians for their speech violated the First Amendment.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson had little regard for free speech. “Adding famous names to a baseless lawsuit can’t change what it is,” said Ferguson. “If you want to practice medicine in Washington, you just play by the rules. These doctors must face the medical commission and answer for their actions.” By “rules” he did not mean the US Constitution.

Obama appointee District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice agreed with Ferguson and dismissed the case. Stockton and allies appealed it all the way to the US Supreme Court but were rejected at every turn for “lack of standing.”

As sanity slowly returned to Gonzaga, administrators repealed the mask mandate and allowed Stockton to return to the arena. He chose not to. If mandatory masking was foolish, the university’s COVID vaccine mandate for students was downright dangerous. As long as the university maintained that mandate, Stockton would stay away. In April 2023, the university quietly caved in.

Stockton had mixed feelings. He was pleased that Gonzaga would “no longer require Covid injections and boosters as a prerequisite” for students and staff. He was, however, “saddened and concerned that, like most other universities, we haven’t learned important lessons from the pandemic.”

He objected, in particular, to a Gonzaga policy that allowed professors to play doctor and require face masks in classrooms. “Masks have been shown to be ineffective at stopping virus transmission and requiring masks may infringe on a student’s rights,” wrote Stockton in April 2023, three and a half years before the Washington Post came to the same conclusion.

Gonzaga claims to encourage “reflective and critical thought, lifelong learning, spiritual growth, ethical discernment, creativity, and innovation.” As the one alum who exemplified those values during a time of moral panic, John Stockton deserves more than an apology from Gonzaga. He deserves a freaking statue—and not just for basketball.