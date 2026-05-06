Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
6h

Excellent work Jack Cashill!

Who taught him and who financed the little chit?

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Mystic William's avatar
Mystic William
4hEdited

He must be CIA. Paid agitator set up to infiltrate the right and destabilize it.

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