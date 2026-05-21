Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
28m

The more we learn about J6, the more visible who the domestic enemies of America are exposed as well as what their true intentions are for non believers not in their Cult…

Invert what they say…

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Anne Emerson Hall's avatar
Anne Emerson Hall
1m

What a tragedy. My dismay at police misconduct is already reaching record levels as I am listening to FRAMED by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey. They each chose five of the most egregious cases they know and the book alternates the stories from each author. The narrator, Michael Beck, tells the stories with an appropriate tone of outrage and exasperation.

The first chapter is about the Norfolk Four, sailors who were wrongfully charged, convicted, and sentenced to life in prison for a rape and murder perpetrated by one person acting alone. As each of the men’s DNA did not match that of the semen on the scene, the police kept expanding their theory of the case, and at one point had jailed SEVEN current and former Navy enlisted. Police Detective Glenn Ford deserves to rot for his interrogation tactics.

The next chapters are every bit as enraging. If you can take the stress, I highly recommend this book..

Caveat: there are many honorable people who serve the purpose of providing the public with safety. These are the truly bad apples.

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