One wonders what Napoleon, fresh out of exile, was thinking when he committed his army to battle against the combined British, Prussian, and Dutch forces in 1815 near the Belgian town of Waterloo. Not too clearly, obviously, as his defeat led directly to his abdication and the collapse of the First French Empire.

In a similar vein, one wonders why New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James have chosen the Cornell campus in Ithaca, New York, as their preferred hill to die on. There is already a treasure trove of evidence clearing the seven fraternity brothers in the alleged gang rape of “Jane Doe.” And even if there were no such evidence, the statements James made prior to her appointment as special prosecutor would fatally compromise the case against the men.

The hill feminists have chosen to die on

Said James the day before her appointment, “My heart goes out to the victim. The survivor. And I stand with her and all individuals who unfortunately have been the victims of sexual assault.” In designating Ms. Doe as “victim” and “survivor” James sat her ample ass on the scales of justice and did so brazenly.

The only rational explanation for appointing cheerleader James would be to stir up the young female base prior to the midterms. James and Hochul both would be beneficiaries given that they are both up for reelection. If this were the pair’s motive, one has to ask whether they coordinated the timing of the mid-September filing of “Jane Doe’s” law suit with the Doe legal team.

If Republicans have been shy about weighing in, Democrats have not. “Seven men have drugged and gang raped a 20-year-old woman,” said the always impulsive Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. “The culture of rape, sexual assault, and pedophilia is protected in elite institutions across the United States and including Cornell University in this instance. It has got to stop.”

Not protected? Not even by the law?

In this breathtaking jeremiad, AOC condemns these “elite institutions” without ever acknowledging that almost all of them are wholly owned Democratic subsidiaries. At Cornell, for instance, 96 percent of political donations went to Democrats. AOC also ignores the fact that these campuses owe their “culture” to the sexual revolution the Left has proudly nurtured these last 60 years.

Cornell, for example, offers a course in “Sexual Desire,” another in “Decadence.” For years, Yale University famously sponsored an event called “Sex Week” that showcased “titillating displays, ‘adult’ film stars, and corporate sponsors of such material.” (Not that there was anything wrong with that!) In 2006, sponsors distributed 25,000 copies of Sex Week at Yale: The Magazine to all the Ivy League campuses, Cornell included.

The subhead of a New York Times article captures the strategy Doe and het media allies will employ to keep the case alive—“Her thinking about the incident evolved.” The media’s thinking has evolved with Doe’s. In the first few weeks, they made a stab at fairness. As the case became political, so, too, did the media.

For evidence, the media are citing the contents of the September 16 suit and the six-page voluntary statement Doe signed on November 15, 2024, after conferring with the Cornell University Police and the Title IX office. Neither document explains what really happened. Each represents a new phase in the “evolution” of Doe’s thinking. Much more revealing are the conversations Doe had with her friends both in out of the fraternity house at the center of the controversy.

As the Times reported on October 1, 2026, “Since the evening that began on Oct. 19, 2024, Jane Doe had recounted the night’s events to her roommates without identifying herself as a rape victim. She had exchanged friendly text messages with men she would later accuse of assault.”

When one of the men wrote her to apologize, Jane Doe replied, “At the end of the day non of the sexual stuff was illegal and honestly i really liked being w u and matt.” Matthew Ingalls is the young man she went to see at 11 p.m. on October 19. Only half drunk—an admitted 5 on a 10 point scale—she freely consented to participate in a “threesome,” the first of three that evening. In New York State, voluntary inebriation does not excuse citizens, even women, of responsibility for their own behavior. The squalid details of this drug and sex romp can be found just about everywhere.

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In an otherwise honest article, the Times failed to cite the most revealing of Doe’s texts. “I don’t think you have anything to be ashamed of,” Ingalls wrote. According to NBC News, reporting on Ocober 1, Doe responded, “Everyone needs to grow up cause sexuality and sex is changing and stuff like this is going to become more common. I’m also really open minded though. I love you King.”

This one snapchat explains so much. Doe knew what she did. She knew in some instinctual way it was wrong. She knew, too, that “progressive” sexual mores, by definition, progress. Doe’s fear here was that the she had gotten too far ahead of the bandwagon. When a sorority sister told Doe rumors were afoot that she was a “slut.” Doe laughed uneasily, “unfortunately they are true.”

Meanwhile the Chi Phi brothers prepared for a Halloween party. Wrote Ingalls, “chi phi is your house and you are welcome here.” Responded Doe, “thank u i really appreciate that, <3 i’ll bring my cigs tomorrow.” In what would prove to be a disastrous attempt at damage control, the Chi Phi president called Doe and disinvited her.

Wrote English playwright Willam Congreve 327 years before the Halloween party, “Heaven has no rage like love to hatred turned, Nor hell a fury like a woman scorned.” If sexual mores have changed since the 18th century, human nature has not. Wrote Doe to Ingalls after her rejection, “The woman will always get the short end of the stick. Yall aren’t my friends. Yall are covering your asses.”

Doe promptly filed a complaint that led to at least a dozen Title IX hearings, lengthy interviews with the campus police, a six-page summary signed by Doe, and finally a law suit dropped on September 16, 2026. Along the way, Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, a Democrat in a county Kamala Harris carried 3-1. chose not to prosecute. No matter. Hochul pulled him from the case and gave it to a lawfare queen who publicly protested the Trump administration with the racist, sexist chant, “Too Pale, Too Stale, Too Male.”

For a few weeks, with the help of an enabling media, Hochul and James will seem the avenging angels of woke justice. Democrat talking heads will blame the boys’ behavior on Pedo Don and his “they let you grab them” libertinism. And leftist operatives will fan the campuses with voter registration forms

The real question is when will the case blow up. At some point, Doe’s supporters will have to concede that as many as four of the seven accused are FBOC—frat bros of color. Doe’s critics will ask what’s the difference between between Alabama’s Jane Doe and Alabama’s fictional Mayella Ewell.

Pressured to blame a black man to evade the shame of her own transgression

The seven accused will all have attorneys. They will all speak out. Young men and their parents and grandparents will soon get beyond the headlines, and they vote too. Easily persuaded college girls—see Jane Doe—can be persuaded to vote the way their beaus do.

And as the momentum shifts, critics will ask feminists anew, just as they did after the Lindsay Clancy verdict, ‘How can we take you seriously if you never accept responsibility for your own behavior?’