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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
Oct 5

This tells me Democrats are desperate. They wanted to run an election year sex scandal to rile up AWFL voters and get them to the polls, but this is the best they could find. They are cynically using this woman, even though they know they can’t win and that the result will be bad for the “victim.”

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Buck Russell's avatar
Buck Russell
Oct 5

Unreal. I was unaware of 90% of what’s in Jack’s article because I’ve just paid attention to headlines. Once again, Jack is absolutely correct. It’s only a matter of time before Obama shows up and says that Jane Doe could be Malia.

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