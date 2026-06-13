Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Merrifield's avatar
David Merrifield
3h

I don’t trust Tucker anymore.

Reply
Share
Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
3hEdited

I’m truly shocked on what a lunatic he has become along with Candace…

These People

Great piece once again

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Cashill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture