On his Friday podcast, Dan Bongino expressed an understandable reluctance to attack someone who has historically been a friend and ally, but Tucket Carlson had gone too far. On a Thursday podcast hosted by Mario Nawfal, Carlson had essentially accused Bongino, FBI Director Kash Patel, and President Trump himself of conspiring to obstruct justice in the July 2024 assassination attempt against the president in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In speaking with Nawfal, Carlson claimed that he accidentally obtained the social media posts of would-be assassin Thomas Crooks. According to Carlson, the FBI claimed these posts didn't exist. Carlson then called Kash Patel and Dan Bongino looking for answers.

As sometimes happens, the shooter’s trail led nowhere

When Carlson asked about these posts, “Dan Bongino became hysterical…He became a different person. He was clearly terrified.” After a series of calls and texts that Carlson dates to early December 2025, Bongino reportedly told him, “Look take it up with Trump. He was the one who shut down the investigation.”

“Oh, wow,” Carlson said to Nawfal, “There’s no good explanation for shutting down an investigation into your own attempted murder. This is not what we have been told it was.” If proof were needed, Tucker claimed to have kept “every text exchange.” So did Bongino, and on Friday he produced them.

The dust-up dates back back to November 14, 2025, when Carlson’s investigative report, “Who is Thomas Crooks,” first aired. On November 18, I critiqued it here on Substack as doing an injustice to the genre of the conspiracy theory.

As I noted at the time, “Carlson lost me entirely when he eased from the Biden DOJ to the Trump DOJ without explaining why the motives of the alleged conspirators remained the same. He shows, for instance, an image of Kash Patel and asks, ‘What exactly is the FBI hiding.?’ Carlson relentlessly accuses Patel and Dan Bongino of stonewalling and lying without having any idea of what it is they might be hiding or why they might be hiding it.”

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To explain the facts of the case after the Carlson video aired, Patel, Bongino, and a “senior official with direct involvement” in the investigation sat down for an hour-long interview with Brooks Singman of Fox News.

Wrote Singman, the three men “shared new details of the months-long investigation in an effort to provide maximum transparency.” Said Patel, "We fully briefed the president, as a victim of this case, at the White House, providing him with all of the details of our investigation, and the president was satisfied with the results and where we left it.”

In fact, the investigation was never shut down. The unnamed official called it “one of the largest mobilizations of FBI resources in history that, frankly, continued to this day.’” Although placed in a "pending, inactive" status, the official added, "If we get a credible lead, we’ll continue to investigate,"

The Fox News interview took place on November 21, 2025. The exchanges with Bongino occurred, according to Carlson, during the first week or two of December 2025. Apparently unsatisfied with the Fox News interview, Carlson asked Bongino for more information. Said Bongino, “That you seem to believe that Kash and I…are involved in some sinister coverup is absurd. Is the president in on it too?”

All effective theorizing about conspiracies—and they do exist—begins with the question “why.” What is the logic behind the conspiracy, the motive of the conspirators? Carlson had no answers. He still doesn’t. That hasn’t stopped him.

About the time the feud erupted, Patel and Bongino met with Trump in the Oval Office. “I was there” texted Bongino. He sent Carlson a photo of that Oval Office meeting with Trump. “Here we are briefing him,” he wrote.“He was satisfied that his questions were answered”

Carlson wasn’t satisfied. Said Bongino, “If you come up with a co-conspirator that the FBI missed then pass it on to me.” Exasperated, not terrified, Bongino concluded, “I suggest you give [Trump] a ring and tell him you want more.”

Mario Nawfal, Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur and podcaster

In speaking with Nawfal on Thursday, Carlson boiled this exchange down to the previously cited, “He said, ‘look, take it up with Trump. He was the one who shut down the investigation.’” Sigh!

What makes Carlson dangerous is not that he possesses some hidden knowledge that will undo the Trump administration. What makes him dangerous is that he developed a huge following on Fox News and has not alienated all of his followers quite yet, More than 2 million people watched “Who is Thomas Crooks,”

These people would not believe this same theory—whatever exactly that theory is—if it came from Rachel Maddow, but they might believe Tucker Carlson. Like Maddow, Carlson sows distrust among the American people and seduces them into doubting the very leaders and institutions they have long supported. For Maddow, this is Marxism 101. For Carlson, I have no idea. What I do know is that he is giving us conspiracy theorists a bad name.