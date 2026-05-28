Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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VSBobby's avatar
VSBobby
19h

Maybe it’s the wrong white voices that are being heard, because in my opinion, White liberal women are some of the biggest problems we have in America and their voices are being heard!

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Capitan Kitty's avatar
Capitan Kitty
19h

I am mixed race, and so as white as Obama, but I appear white. And frankly, unlike Obama, I identify as white. I have specialized in fields where whites are the majority not because of race, but because of ability and talent. The anti-white racism prevalent throughout what are called minorities, is born of envy and greed. It destroys human moral and scientific progress. It must be resisted in order for the human race to make moral progress.

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