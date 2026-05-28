Every week or so, I receive an email from a reader who has found his or her way to my 2023 book, Untenable: The True Story of White Ethic Flight from America’s Cities. Although my book is set largely in Newark, New Jersey, the emails come from cities nationwide. The message that runs through just about all of them is, “Thank you for telling my story.”

This week I received an email from a woman born in Brooklyn named Mary Aguilar. In 2020, Mary published a personal account of her own struggles. Mary writes, “My book title is called Voices Never Heard because there was a lot of voices that were never heard. And you depicted it wonderfully.”

Although her book is out of print, Mary was kind enough to send me an early draft. “I grew up in a time in our history when the black cloud of hatred settled over neighborhoods,” writes Mary. “Ghetto-like life swallowed communities as racism burned the landscape. Shuddering fear became the backdrop.”

She continues, “I could be education’s poster child for the kid left behind. My husband has recognized the trauma that has painted my life. As a child everything felt like it was done to me. I reacted always with survival in mind. We need to force the conversation about race – with all its faces.”

In the book’s opening chapter, “First Experience with Bigotry,” Mary describes the kind of bigotry thousands of white kids, hundreds of thousands, were experiencing in their own neighborhoods in the 1960s and 1970s and likely even today.

She tells the story of jumping rope as an eight-year-old with some black friends when two teenage black girls singled her out for bullying, forcibly stealing her rope. When Mary asked her friends why she alone had been harassed, one answered, “because you’re white.” The daughter of Italian immigrants, Mary did not even know what “white” meant. She would learn soon enough: “I looked around and even at 8, I knew I was going to be the target of abuse.”

One reason these voices were “never heard” is because the whites manning the front lines of racial conflict were, more often than not, young people, even children, girls as well as boys. Emboldened by the rising tide of black power and increasingly unchecked by paternal discipline, young black people had a near monopoly on the abuse.

As I relate in Untenable I was nine when I experienced my first official mugging. Three black “youths,” a few years older then I, relieved me of the $3 dollars in change I carried from a trip to the corner grocery. In that my father was a youth aid detective, this story made the Newark Evening News. Together, we busted the perps. Fearing retribution—with good cause—I resolved not to tell my parents if mugged again. I would have several opportunities to exercise this restraint. My friends did the same.

Except among ourselves, our stories were “never heard.” In any case, no one wanted to hear them. In researching Untenable, I came across a 2017 New York Times op-ed by Princeton scholar Leah Boustan titled, “The Culprits Behind White Flight.”

Boustan’s attempt to discern whether whites fled because of racism or economics was complicated, she wrote, because “few of them left personal accounts, and they may not have been able to articulate exactly why they moved.” I laughed out loud upon reading this. If classism were as taboo as racism at Princeton, Boustan would have been busted down to janitress. Every one of the 50 or so people with whom I spoke knew exactly why they left. It’s just that no one bothered to ask them.

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Many of the people I contacted were still afraid to talk, even off the record. Publishers were afraid of the topic as well. So were many talk show hosts and podcasters. One of those unafraid was Charlie Kirk. As he observed, “My grandparents and my great grandparents moved out of Chicago because of crime.” He added, “but professors always said it was racist.” Kirk’s candor netted him headlines upon his assassination such as, “Charlie Kirk, White Supremacist, Dead at 31.”

Mary Aguilar made one other observation that rang home. “I removed my book (published book) off the shelves because I was getting threats.” I had a similar, if much more involved, experience.

In 2023, I received an unsolicited invitation to talk about Untenable at the library in Fredonia, a small town in western New York. Not long after being invited, I received an email from the library director, “After careful consideration and consultation with our stakeholders, we regret to inform you that we must disinvite you from the scheduled library appearance on September 9th.”

As he explained, “recent developments” led him to reevaluate the “suitability” of my “view and opinions” for his “diverse audience.” In that my wife was a donor to the library, the board President felt compelled to explain. Wrote he, “we began to receive numerous correspondence ranging from general disbelief to adverse protestations from within the local community.”

“Oddly,” the board president added, “all of this response came from women.” Oddly? There was nothing odd about it. A cabal from the League of Women Voters reportedly organized this shutdown. In recent years, liberal female activists have increasingly come to see just about all forms of conservative speech as harmful. To preserve their fragile world views—”their truth”—they prefer to block out all contrary voices. Enforced ignorance is a much surer strategy than defending the indefensible.

Yes, leftists remain as impervious to our voices as they were 60 years ago. For most of those years, conservatives of influence played deaf as well. This has begun to change. Ears have begun to open. That said, as long as innocent men such as Derek Chauvin, Greg McMichael, and Travis McMichael rot away in prison, their pleas unheard, we remain, in Eric Holder’s immortal words, “a nation of cowards.”