I imagine these sorts of exchanges are as old as time.

“Hey, Jebediah, where were you when you first heard Lincoln was shot?”

“Hey, Lucretia, when did you first learn that Rome had fallen?”

“Hey, Ramses, where were you when that first frog fell into your soup?”

In our time, brain-freezing milestone moments are few. They include 9/11, the JFK assassination, and, if you’re really old, Pearl Harbor. At the next levels are events like the Challenger disaster or the death of Lady Di. Below that come the OJ chase and verdict or maybe the death of Elvis.

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The horror of recognition in the cases above, at least the high-order ones, has left a permanent imprint on the brain of most people old enough to remember. But not all collective memories have to traumatize. Some are saved, treasured, and shared when the mood is right. One such milestone moment, at least for Republicans, was the night of November 8, 2016, and the early morning of November 9.

What made the night sweet were the odds. On October 18, after the orchestrated release of the Access Hollywood tape, the New York Times gave Hillary Clinton a 91 percent chance of winning. “At this point,” said the Times, “even a large polling miss would not be enough for Mr. Trump to win.”

On Election Day morning, the Times was still giving Hillary an 85 percent likelihood of success. Said the Times, “Mrs. Clinton’s chance of losing is about the same as the probability that an N.F.L. kicker misses a 37-yard field goal.” The Times, however, was relatively restrained in its odds-making. A November 6 survey from the Princeton Election Consortium gave Hillary Clinton a 99 percent chance of winning.

Living in a heavily Democratic neighborhood, I didn’t want to suffer through the bedlam of another “historic” victory. On Election Day 2008, my neighbors celebrated the election of the first black president with fireworks, horn honking, and volleys of random gunshots. The election of the first woman president would have resulted in a comparable ruckus, albeit with less gunplay, feminists not being keen on the Second Amendment.

So in 2016 I voted absentee and left the country. To pass off my exile as educational, I spent two weeks in France, at a professor’s condo, brushing up on my French. He had an unexpected opening in his schedule. A few months earlier, an aspiring Muslim sahid named Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel drove a 19-ton cargo truck past his condo and along the Nice beachfront, killing 86 people. Cancellations followed.

For the 10 days preceding the election, I shut out all news from America. On the weekend before, however, I saw a tabloid at a newsstand whose cover featured a horse race with a headline reading, “Trump-Clinton au coude-à-coude, which literally translates “elbow to elbow,” but means the same as “neck to neck.” I took heart. Maybe the French knew something our media chose not to share.

By Election Day I had found my Zen. I took a stroll down to the promenade, headed back for a late dinner, popped a Xanax, and slept through the night. The next morning, I opened my laptop, scrolled to the Drudge Report, and read the headline in bemused wonder, “President Trump.”

I have repeated the pattern ever since. No looking at polls, no picking winners, no fretting on Election night. In 2024, I settled on the redneck Provence, Eureka Springs, Arkansas. For dinner, I selected the joint least likely to have election-night coverage on its TVs, the Rowdy Beaver Restaurant & Tavern.

The Rowdy Beaver lived up to my expectations. So did the Loblolly Pines, where I stayed solo, watching a Martha Stewart documentary on Netflix before heading off to a peaceful sleep. The next morning I opened my laptop to X. The first post I saw read, “Now that we’ve got them down, time to stomp them.” I took that as a good sign. It was.

My wife likes to watch election returns, so I will hang out Tuesday eve somewhere without TV sets. For midterms, though, I feel no need to leave town. Whatever happens Tuesday, I will wake up Wednesday morning secure in the knowledge that Donald Trump is still president and God is still King.