Jack’s Substack

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Chief2Star's avatar
Chief2Star
15h

Amen, Christ is king, He’s on the throne, God is sovereign and no demon or Democrat can ever change that!

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JACQUELINE "JAKKI" TAYLOR's avatar
JACQUELINE "JAKKI" TAYLOR
15h

I have been very depressed hearing the news about the Democrats surging in that polls and your calm has given me hope because as you say Trump will still be president and God will still be king

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