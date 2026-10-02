Few fictional characters better embody the liberal self-image than attorney Atticus Finch, the protagonist of Harper Lee’s novel To Kill a Mockingbird. That said, no character is more out of step with modern leftism than that same Atticus.

If the prosecutors in question are not necessarily leftists, the mobs always are. Attorney Finch famously stared down his mob to protect the innocent Tom Robinson. Today’s prosecutors routinely yield to the mobs, even collaborate with them, to assure that, when need be, innocents fry.

The Cornell 7 are feeling the heat. Just days after Tompkins County, New York, District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, admitted that “community outrage” prompted him to reopen the case against the seven frat brothers for something like gang rape, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul took the case away from Van Houten, claiming he had “failed” the alleged victim.

In his stead, Hochul handed the case to New York Attorney General Letitia James, now running for her third term. If her mortgage foibles were not enough to disqualify James, her overt racism and sexism should have been. In 2018, in a gratuitous attack on the Trump administration, James popularized the chant, “too male, too stale, and too pale,” Her handling a sexually charged case against seven white or whitish young men, while running for reelection, calls out for a Kafka to memorialize it.

L’affaire Cornell is not the first case to be corrupted by “community outrage.” We’ve seen the pattern before, always in an election year, but never quite so blatantly. In 2012, when local prosecutors backed away from charging George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, the State of Florida took the case away.

On May 6, 2020, the State of Georgia took the case away from local prosecutors who found no crime in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. A day later, on May 7, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Greg and Travis McMichael and Roddie Bryan for murder. Disregarding the earlier exoneration, the State denied the men bond.

Asked Baker, “What happens when the actual evidence doesn’t match up with the public narrative that everyone’s already decided on?”

On June 3, 2020, resisting “insane” pressure to indict, at least two Hennepin County prosecutors withdrew from the George Floyd case. That did not slow down Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz or Attorney General Keith Ellison. The State of Minnesota took over the case and sent all four officers to prison.

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The common denominator in each of these cases was mob pressure. Goosing the mob along in the Zimmerman case was the powerful Community Relations Service (CRS) within the Obama DOJ. In their own words, CRS employees traveled to Sanford, Florida, to “work marches, demonstrations, and rallies,” “provide technical assistance” to the protest organizers, and offer “onsite mediation during demonstrations planned in Sanford.”

In the McMichaels’ case, the South Africa-born judge, Timothy Walmsley, later admitted that he tried the case in such a way that “the people could accept the verdict.” By “people,” he meant the mobs assembling outside the courthouse on a daily basis. To assure “the people” got the verdict they wanted, he blocked the defense from showing Arbery for what he was, not the innocent “jogger” of the media’s imagination, but rather a chronic criminal with documented mental health issues.

Ahmaud Arbery, taking a break from his jogging routine

Two days after George Floyd died, Medical Examiner Andrew Baker asked prosecutor Amy Sweasy, “What happens when the actual evidence doesn’t match up with the public narrative that everyone’s already decided on?’” Baker had found “no physical evidence suggesting that Mr. Floyd died of asphyxiation.” Unwilling to stand up to the mob and the state prosecutors who stoked it, Baker added “neck compression” to the autopsy report. In saving his own neck, he turned four innocent cops into murderers.

If the spirit of Atticus Finch has faded into celluloid, the spirit of Mayella Ewell lives on. Rather than admit she tried to seduce the innocent black man Tom Robinson, Mayella claimed Robinson had beat and raped her inside the Ewell home. Then as now, the charge of rape alleviates the shame attached to willful sex that violates community norms.

The spirit of Mayella Ewell lives on

The Cornell 7 are no Tom Robinsons. Their appalling behavior at the Xi Phi House in October 2024, if legal, violated even the norms of a sexually liberated Ivy League campus. As the record will show, however, the spirit of Mayella Ewell comes alive in the person of Jane Doe It is oddly reassuring to learn that a college co-ed can still feel “shame” for transgressive sexual behavior, but, before the story changed, shame is what Ms. Doe felt.

Just as Mayella found refuge in her fictions, Ms. Doe has found refuge in hers. Fearing Tompkins County DA Van Houten might be an Atticus, the State of New York took the case away. By choosing James to lead the case, Gov. Hochul is preempting the mobs. Now, thanks to social media, they encompass millions, mostly young women. In James, Hochul found not just a prosecutor, but a rabble rousing mob leader. When James enters the courthouse, the mobs will cheer, and she will do whatever she needs to do to keep them cheering. Evidence be damned.