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PapayaSF
Oct 2

Good piece. It certainly is a pattern to have some high-profile but probably bogus sexual assault case just before an election. Have to get those AFWLs riled up to vote Democrat! Never mind that Democrats are always letting real rapists go free for “racial equity” or to protect them from ICE, we all know the real problem is white men!

I’m not sure the men involved even deserve scolding. Sex and drugs at frat parties is an old tradition. It may not be honorable, but it happens. From what I read none of them forced her to do anything, and honored her requests. Letitia has a hard row to hoe. It’s tough to convince a court that a sex crime happened when they have victim testimony said it was all consensual up until the day she realized she didn’t like having a reputation as a slut. Suddenly she’s not responsible due to intoxication, but the intoxicated boys are responsible? Funny how woke feminism means double standards from a century ago.

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YourGalapagosGullfriend
Oct 2

It's coming out that this Jane Doe (who may be named Lucy Craig) brought the suit forward when she realized that she was disinvited from the frat party she wanted to attend because that fraternity president found out about the incident (which, disgusting as it was, was consensual per Doe/Criag's original statement) and sensed that she was potential trouble. The poor guy was trying to keep the fraternity out of trouble and ended up the in the crosshairs of mob opinion.

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