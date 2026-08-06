Jack’s Substack

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
1d

Crow isn't that bad to eat... if you marinate it for days, deep fry, spice enthusiastically, smother in gravy, and starve yourself for days/weeks prior...

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Rick's avatar
Rick
1dEdited

There needs to be a consequence to the dumb ass politicians who promote these boondoggle s.

What if each of them were required to guarantee 25% of their salaries to the starting of the dream store?

If (when) the store loses $ then these contributed 25% salaries could maybe (probably not) make up the losses.

Of course if this were required the whole bs idea would be aborted- the sort of abortion every reasonable person could endorse.

If you don’t have your own money in the game, it’s not a game. It’s a scam.

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