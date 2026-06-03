Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Snavely43's avatar
Snavely43
12h

I mailed my vote for Hilton from my home in Texas, but I listed my home address as a Learning Center in Minneapolis. I expect my vote to be tallied sometime next month.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
13h

"A Kenyan, a communist, and a homosexual walk into a bar…" I'm still laughing fifteen minutes after I read it.

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