As I watched the votes flow in for the two most closely watched elections in the nation on Tuesday—those for Governor of California and Mayor of LA—I thought it a good time to raise anew the question I was tasked to ask 20 years ago, “What’s the Matter with California?”

On seeing the sales numbers for Thomas Frank’s 2005 mega bestseller, What’s the Matter with Kansas, my editors at Simon & Schuster thought a comparable book on the more conspicuously troubled California had potential. And who better to write such a tome than I? So inclusive was Frank’s soft-core Marxist broadside that he spent five pages lambasting a guy that was born and raised in New Jersey and lived and worked in Missouri. I had never felt so powerful.

For long stretches of 2006 I traveled California and recorded what I saw. What stands out to me in retrospect is how much I failed to predict. There is not a word in my book, for instance, about homelessness, let alone about naked zombies masturbating in front of school children. I missed that one.

California was a different place 20 years ago, a more salvageable one. I loved San Francisco and even liked LA. Still, as the book’s subtitle suggests—Cultural Rumbles from the Golden State and Why the Rest of Us Should Be Shaking—I could sense the tension under the state’s otherwise soothing landscapes.

Back before dog poop became San Francisco’s most recognizable symbol

People in California know a good deal about plate tectonics, the geological kind. The state’s cultural tectonics are more elusive. In the book I categorized and color-coded the primary plates: Brown for Hispanic, Black for African American, Yellow for Asian, Green for Environmentalist, Blue for progressive, Red for conservative, and Rainbow for LGBT.

The cultural plates are, if anything, less stable than the physical ones. They sit uneasily along a series of fault lines, each little shift sending shivers up and down the state. The election on Tuesday registered on the cultural Richter, but it was not the “big one” that everyone either fears or hopes for.

A Kenyan, a communist, and a homosexual walk into a bar…

Obviously, a person could identify with more than one plate, which leads to the Obama-era joke: “A Kenyan, a communist, and a homosexual walk into a bar. The bartender turns and says, ‘What can I get you, Mr. President?’” Precociously “intersectional,” Barack Obama had one major gift as a Democrat leader, and that was fusing the various plates into a stable coalition.

That fusion has proven disastrous for the State of California. To keep the plates aligned, California officials have had to bribe the diverse players by funding their pet projects and/or ignoring their tax-sucking scams. Even Google AI can’t hide the mess: “Fraud in California is a significant issue spanning massive healthcare and Medicare schemes, financial aid scams, and widespread consumer fraud.”

Republicans have no power to stop the fraud. They haven’t controlled the state legislature since 1970. Democrats meanwhile have had complete control for the last 30 years. For the last 15 years, they have controlled the governorship as well.

The blue plate progressives who drive the state’s agenda are more unhinged than the progressives in, say, Massachusetts. As cause, I credit the state’s early-onset divorce culture, the rootlessness of its citizens, and their everyday exposure to the proudly loose lifestyles of the rich and famous.

Charles Manson kew what was wrong with California and took advantage

Unmoored and unchecked, Californians join crazy cults and pass even crazier legislation. Given the ease of getting initiatives and referenda on the ballot, citizens can do crazy stuff even without help from the legislature. In 2008, for instance, voters created a high-speed rail authority with the intent to provide non-stop express service from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Some 18 years and $15 billion later, not a single track has been laid.

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The rail project never made any sense. It owes its conception to the citizens’ collective anxiety about the environment, an anxiety that I trace to the emotional instability that comes with growing up in shattered homes and instant communities. In 2020, authorities seized upon that anxiety to impose the nation’s most draconian COVID regulations.

An overpass waiting for the train

The state’s manic COVID rules disqualified anyone who freely honored them from ever calling anyone else a dictator. On the one day I checked, locals could park at the City of Hermosa Beach but only for fifteen minutes. At Big Rock, Maritime Rocks beach access was closed, but at Escondido Creek, beach access was open. Police were arresting surfers and skate boarders.

Every day, some bureaucrat had to recalibrate all the beach openings and closings. Authorities closed the schools with equal indifference to common sense. “Our response to COVID-19 has and will continue to lead with data and science,” Gov. Gavin Newsom insisted at the time. No thinking person believed him. Many such persons simply packed up and vamoosed, some 800,000 per year in the COVID era, and about half that in the years since.

And yet, despite their insane policies, Democrats have solidified their control over the state. Exiling their more rational citizens has helped, but corrupting the elections has helped even more.

The opening sentence from the Secretary of State’s website sets the tone, “In most cases, a California voter is not required to show identification to a polling place worker before casting a ballot.” That is right. None at all. As to mail-in ballots, “Anyone may return your ballot for you, as long as they do not get paid on a per ballot basis.”

Ballot harvesters barely have to cheat. In the next week or so they will try to gather enough ballots to push Spencer Pratt out of the LA general election and maybe even Steve Hilton out of the governor’s race. If they succeed, the national media will congratulate state officials for their “free and fair election” and try to do so with a straight face.

On a positive note, the one plate large enough and stable enough to save the state—at least if the border stays closed—may be the Hispanic one. In the 20 years since my book, they have largely avoided the victim traps that cripple their black peers and the radical politics that paralyze their white ones.

Panglossian, I know, but California is too beautiful a state to leave to naked zombies.