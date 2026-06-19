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Brian McNally's avatar
Brian McNally
10h

We absolutely cannot let this take hold here. America is really the last, best hope.

Britain is likely already a lost cause. Labour politician Andy Burnham may be their next PM and he's even farther left than Keir Starmer is.

Will President Trump give white Englishmen refugee status as he did for the Boers? It may come to that. And the sad truth is, if Americans needed to become refugees we would have nowhere to go so we need to keep America viable and livable.

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Pastor Mike's avatar
Pastor Mike
10h

This is a most disturbing story and clearly accusations align with the agenda of the faith in question. But What is a shame is how the indigenous people of Britain have allowed this happen.

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