The saying “follow the money” explains a lot, but in Great Britain, as in the United States, it doesn’t explain everything. In both countries, when it comes to immigrant and/or minority populations, “follow the votes” explains even more.

The details out of Britain are horrific, almost unbelievable. The privately funded Rape Gang Inquiry (RGI) released this week reveals that over the last several decades “at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma.” Please note British spelling on certain words.

That the girls are “white” is not incidental. They have been targeted for their very whiteness. Although a deeply compromised British media use the term “Asian” to conceal the race and religion of the rapists, the great majority are Muslim, and most of them Pakistani. White Christian girls are fair game.

This is a sick culture. Pakistani men make up a little more than 1 percent of the British population. That so relatively few people could cause so much damage speaks to a problem endemic not only in Pakistani culture but also in the culture of their feckless hosts. Diversity apparently has not been the nation’s strength.

The pattern of abuse has become routine over the decades. In a typical case, a young Pakistani man would befriend a British girl, often from a broken home, and provide her with alcohol, drugs, and cigarettes. He would admonish her not to tell her parents about the relationship because they are “bound to be racist.”

Once rapport has been established, the girl would be picked up from her school, her care home, or off the streets by taxi drivers who were part of the network. The girl would then be taken to a secure site where she could be tortured, raped repeatedly by groups of men, filmed for blackmail, and reminded she was “white trash” or “kuffar” who deserved what she got.

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For those want details on specific cases, The RGI provides them. Reader be warned. For all the abuse inflicted on Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, the Pakistani rape gang cases dwarf Epstein’s in horror and sheer numbers. That said, the Epstein cases have attracted massively more attention from feminists and the media. Epstein’s girls serve their agenda. The British girls do not.

“The truth is that these children were abused because they were girls,” writes journalist Julie Bindel, the rare feminist to show serious concern. “They were denied any pretence of protection from the authorities because they were poor. They were targeted because of their race and then ignored by authorities that simultaneously feared being accused of racism while adopting racist assumptions about the sorts of white girls who would ‘sleep with’ brown men.”

Nottingham cancelled talk by Bindel to protect its rep as an “inclusive city”.

The Rape Gang Inquiry does not shy from tracing the enormity of this crime to the religion that nurtured it: “The gang members’ justification for their crimes can be found in the Islamic principles of loyalty and disavowal known as al-walā’ wa-l-barā,’.” reads the report.

Nor were these single men living alone. If sex was all they wanted, 51 percent of the Pakistani population in Britain is female. No, it was their faith that focused their desires and likely their revenge. on white girls. Islam preaches “enmity towards non-Muslims, the superiority of men over women, forced marriage combined with the absence of any fixed minimum age of consent, the perception of female sexuality as inherently dangerous.”

The Muslims in question practice a system of “sex slavery” that authorizes “sexual relations with non-Muslim captives, and a religiously sanctioned social hierarchy that subjugates conquered non-Muslims.”

As the RGI documents, “fear of accusations of racism” paralyzed every relevant institution that should have intervened. “Police, social services, schools, the NHS, licensing authorities, and governments allowed these gangs to operate with impunity.” The crimes were not localized. The RGI found that “the same unspeakable crimes occurred in at least 149 local authority districts.”

At every level, the British media were poised to shame authorities who implied a racial or religious component to the crimes. The government backed up the media, arresting some 12,000 people annually “for offensive, menacing, or false online speech.” Just this week, authorities detained activist Tommy Robinson at Heathrow and seized his phone for online posts protesting the near beheading in Belfast.

British patriot, Tommy Robinson

Admittedly, the Conservative Party did “very little” to prevent the rape gang tragedy, but the Labour Party, asserts the RGI, “bears particular responsibility. It initially refused a public inquiry and only relented under pressure by ordering a process viewed with widespread scepticism.”

Labour’s response to this horror perfectly parallels the Democratic response to ethnic crime in America. According to the RGI, “The party prioritised electoral reliance on Muslim voting blocs and then blocked or watered down inquiries, suppressed ethnicity data, and framed legitimate concerns as ‘far-right’ agitation.”

Youthful journalist Nick Shirley knows the drill. After exposing fraud in Minnesota’s Somali community, said Shirley, Gov. Tim Walz “called me far right. He called me a delusional conspiracy theorist. And then he also called me a White supremacist.”

London’s Pakistani Mayor, Sadiq Khan,

The British Labour Party depends on the Muslim vote. In the 2019 General Election, Labour won 32 percent of the vote nationwide but secured 80 percent of the Muslim vote. The concentration of Muslims in central cities gives them more clout still in the British system. They had power enough to elect a Pakistani mayor of London.

Unless the “far right” parties prevail in the next British general election, there is little reason to believe the Pakistanis will change their ways. Happily for the U.S., the “far right” party did prevail in 2024.