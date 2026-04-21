Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Stu Tarlowe's avatar
Stu Tarlowe
4d

Well, if it is a more-than-coincidental wave of deaths and disappearances, I just wish that the person, persons or other beings behind it were a bit more discerning and a bit more patriotic. I'd be happy to furnish a list of anti-American propagandists in the Lamestream Media and anti-American liars and traitors (mostly in the Democrat Party), many of whom are quite prominent, over whom I would shed not one little tear should they turn up deceased or disappeared. And it's a pretty long list.

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Captain Al Francis's avatar
Captain Al Francis
4d

Because of our work together on the cause of the crash of TWA 800, I guess I can be considered a "Wikipedia Certified Conspiracy Theorist" as well. You do have a way with words. As we approach the 30th anniversary of the crash on July 17th, I am still amazed at the false scenarios popping up on otherwise respectable venues, the latest being an episode of Mentor Pilot. It is almost as if the "Deep State" is afraid that President Trump might find the time to order the NTSB to reopen the deeply flawed original investigation and the resulting "Probable Cause" report. The 230 souls who died a terrible death that night will never rest in peace until the truth is known.

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