Los Alamos scientist Anthony Chavez, one of the 11 missing or dead

As a Wikipedia-certified conspiracy theorist, I have been asked on occasion whether there is any truth to the famed “Clinton body count” The theory is that Bill and Hillary Clinton are responsible for the deaths of as many as 50 political opponents, associates, and acquaintances.

No, I would answer, the Clintons have not put a hit on 50 or more people. I think it’s only about two or three, but shouldn’t that be enough? The evidence in the one case I know best, that of Clinton Commerce Secretary Ron Brown, points strongly to an execution. I think the Clintons were shocked to learn how Croatian intelligence carried out the hit, namely the sabotage of a USAF aircraft with 34 others on board, but Brown’s death before the 1996 election solved a lot of problems. The Clintons had the motive and the means.

So it is with the 11 missing or dead scientists that have gotten everyone’s attention including President Trump’s. The FBI will find no common thread among the 11, but two or three? Maybe. Expanding the list only weakens the case for conspiracy, but a few of these cases demand a serious look.

On Feb. 16, 2026, Caltech astrophysicist Carl Grillmair was shot to death on the front porch of his home in rural Los Angeles County. The same day detectives arrested 29-year-old Freddie Snyder for carjacking and connected him to Grillmair’s death. He has since been charged with murder. In December, Snyder had been arrested on a firearms charge. Presuming the police work is legit, Snyder makes for an unlikely paid assassin or even a useful patsy.

Freddie Snyder, arrested for the murder of Carl Grillmair

Another death that defies easy linkage is that of MIT professor Nuno Loureiro. Loureiro was the ultimate victim of a well publicized December 2025 shooting spree that began at Brown University and ended up at Loureiro’s home. The accused killer, Claudio Valente, knew Loureiro from their student days in Portugal. Valente shot himself the day after shooting Loureiro.

The other scientists who died, even if under questionable circumstances, do not belong in the same category as those who have gone missing. If the theory is that the missing were abducted for what they knew—either about UFOs or nuclear energy, depending on the theory—murder would have negated the informational value of those killed.

The well liked and respected Frank Maiwald

When Frank Maiwald died in July 2024 at age 61, no cause of death was publicly provided, but the many people who commented on his obituary page failed to show any concern about the nature of his death, let alone alarm. A researcher with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the German-born Waiwald specialized in space research.

Michael David Hicks died on July 30, 2023, at the age of 59. A physicist with the Jet Propulsion Lab, he specialized in comets and asteroids. His obituary posted by the American Astronomical Society is unremarkable save for the request that “donations can be made to al-anon.org.”

In December 2025, Jason Thomas left his wallet and cellphone behind and wandered away from his Massachusetts home. For the three months he was missing Thomas seemed a likely candidate for a larger conspiracy, but when his body was recovered from a nearby lake, the truth came out.. An only child, Thomas had recently lost his parents within an hour of each other and was reportedly unconsolable.

Amy Eskridge, only recently added to the list, deserves attention. She died in June 2022 in Huntsville, Alabama, reportedly the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Eskridge, 34 at the time of death, co-founded the Institute for Exotic Science and focused on experimental propulsion concepts, including what she referred to as “antigravity” research.

That said, an interview Eskridge did on her “spooky, hush-hush” research on UFOs raises eyebrows. During the interview, she is drinking wine and appears drunk. She tells her collaborator that she launched her institute to create “a public facing persona” lest she be assassinated without anyone knowing.

The missing raise more questions than do the dead. Curiously, four of the five have Hispanic names. Steven Garcia a 68-year-old government contractor, worked as a property custodian at the Albuquerque branch of Kansas City National Security Campus. The KCNSC manufactures nonnuclear components for nuclear weapons.

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Despite Garcia’s humble title, he had a top security clearance at the facility and oversaw hundreds of millions of dollars in equipment and assets. He was last seen leaving his Albuquerque home in August 2025 on foot and carrying a handgun. . Reportedly police warned that Garcia was a danger to himself.

A retired Air Force general, 68-year-old William McCasland disappeared in late February 2026 after leaving his New Mexico home. During his time in the Air Force, McCasland oversaw classified space weapons programs and was head of research at Wright Patterson Air Force base in Dayton. He was involved, at least marginally, in UFO programs.

On her Facebook page, McCasland’s wife Susan dispelled some of the UFO-relared rumors attached to her husband. She also clarified that he did not suffer from Alzheimers but does have medical conditions that put him “at some risk.” McCasland took his wallet and a gun but left behind “his bio-tracking wearables,” including his phone. The FBI discovered that MCasland had stopped at his Pagosa Springs, Colorado, home, but there the trail went cold..

.Monica Jacinto Reza, 60, a former colleague of McCasland, was another Jet Propulsion Laboratory employee to make the list. An aerospace engineer, Reza worked on burn-resistant and high-strength metal alloys..She disappeared in June 2025 while on a hike in the Los Angeles forest with a companion. According to police, Reza was walking about 30 feet behind her companion when she disappeared. Rescue teams searched for days but failed to recover her body.

Mark and Melissa Casias, in happier times

Melissa Casias, an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory, disappeared from her home in June 2025 and left her husband Mark bewildered. Mark posted regularly on Facebook hoping to reach her. He last posted on August 8, 2025.

”To my beautiful wife. It’s been the hardest six weeks of our life with out you. [Daughter] Sierra and I are starting to worry more every day about you. We believe you are ok but can’t understand why you haven’t reached out.” Casias was last seen walking alongside a highway without her phone, wallet or keys.

Former Los Alamos employee Anthony Chavez, 78, a retired technician from the Los Alamos National Laboratory, disappeared on May 4, 2025. He was last seen leaving his home on foot. Friend Carl Buckland posted on Facebook, “His car was locked and parked in his driveway. His wallet, car keys and personal items were in his home, so it appears that he left his home with the intention of not being gone for more than a few minutes.” LAPD posted on May 19. “Officers have conducted thorough searches of known residences, hiked local trails, distributed flyers to businesses, reviewed hours of surveillance footage, and diligently followed up on every tip received.”

I would strongly caution against lumping the 11 together or accusing the authorities of covering up a conspiracy that likely doesn’t exist. After all, the Feds still have not found Nancy Guthrie, and there wass no reason not to. If I had to identify a responsible party, I’d look not to a foreign government or our own. I’d look to the skies.