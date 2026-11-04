Okay, on the plus side, no more political ads for a while. I’ll let the dust settle before commenting on the election, but in the interim, let me illustrate the core problem facing all Western democracies, namely the dumbing down of our better-educated citizens.

On Election Day, I received a letter from a fellow not exactly able to vote, Hays State Prison inmate #1001053060, Travis McMichael. Now 40, Travis and his father, Greg, are serving life without parole for the Georgia shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. Their neighbor, Roddie Bryan, is serving life with a 30-year minimum for recording the shooting on his cellphone.

Travis and son in happier times

The father of an 8-year-old son, Travis has already served six years. There is no greater ongoing injustice than the imprisonment of these three men, but Travis, a Coast Guard vet, has spent his time constructively. Among his new talents is a handwriting that borders on calligraphy. I am almost embarrassed to write him back.

Commenting on the Cornell rape case, Travis sees the men involved as “sleazeballs, not rapists.” He adds, “Same sentiment on Jane Doe as well. I don’t see it as victim shaming, seeing that she was a willing participant, if not the one who came up with the idea to indulge in the debauchery.” Travis then supplies the connecting tissue, “The leftist culture permeates this kind of culture, particularly from the feminist liberation, my body my choice empowerment.”

With limited access to the news, Travis came to the conclusion that both the New York Times and CBS News actively discouraged their audiences from reaching. Unknown to Travis, Jane Doe actually did write “Our body our choice” in a text exchange with one of her alleged rapists. TMZ had posted screenshots of this exchange.

The Times and CBS had access to the same text thread as TMZ. Both included some quotes from that thread but consciously chose to keep their audiences from reaching the conclusion that Travis had. When I asked Google AI whether the Times had ever explained its reasoning for this omission, Google AI said no.

Google AI was wrong. Or maybe lying. In a section called “Back Story,” assistant editor Patrick Healy examined how the Times reported on the Cornell case. About the text thread in question, Healy wrote, “In several articles, we quoted this part of the text: ‘Non of the sexual stuff was illegal and honestly i really liked being w u and matt.’”

Healy added, “We didn’t quote what followed: ‘so anything anyone has to say about the gangbang is out of their jurisdiction. I don’t think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf.’”

Healy continued, “‘Gangbang’ and ‘our body our choice’ struck some readers as newsworthy and all but exonerating of the men. But by that logic, [Doe’s] saying nothing ‘illegal’ happened made the same point.” The word “illegal” may make the same point about exoneration, but it does not address Doe’s larger argument, the one Travis intuited. Without having seen Jane Doe’s “our body our choice” quote, Travis McMichael instinctively tied her behavior to the larger feminist movement.

Reporter Debra Kamin assured Healy, “There was never a goal of sanitizing her quote.” Of course, there was, Debra. “Journalism involves making choices,” wrote Healy, but when all choices support the same agenda, the end product is no longer journalism. It is propaganda.

“Jogger” Ahmaud Arbery takes a breather to case the joint

No one knows more about the impact of propaganda than Travis McMichael. Wrote the Times in a summary of his case in 2022, “Ahmaud Arbery loved to run. A former high school football standout, he had been jogging near his home on the outskirts of Brunswick, Ga., when he was shot and killed after being pursued by two white men with guns, according to the authorities.”

To sanitize a schizophrenic career criminal as they did Arbery, Times editors had to turn three good citizens into racist vigilantes. To sanitize Jane Doe, they will have to turn seven sleazy frat brothers into inmates. To preserve their fragile worldviews, Times readers will have it no other way.