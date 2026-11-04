Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Justin Brown's avatar
Justin Brown
5h

Hard to swallow facts to swallow for some. But pure truth. Keep up the good work. Travis and his dad and their neighbor should be free. What a joke the country has become especially after yesterday.

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
6h

What is sad for these guys is there is no pardon heading their way based on politics but in a decent world…those who put them in cages will join them!

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