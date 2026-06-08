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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
4h

Lie as they will, everyone with a brain knows that the Navy accidentally screwed up and fired a missile that cost 230 people their lives on TWA 800, including a group of teens from a French class on their way to Paris. The Deep State thinks it can lie forever. It cannot. The truth always comes out in the end. The worst of it is Clinton "deep-sixed" it to protect his reelection campaign.

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Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
4h

Ted Otto, a real G-man. The short video provided shows it! A tough guy in a room full of tough guys, yes Sirreee! He is sooo special he has horizontal DNA. What a room full of cretins. When the FBI calls, it is simple, “I am not talking to you, give me your name, your badge, and phone number, my attorney will be in touch, have a very nice day.” Then immediately hang up. Don’t buy the bromide that 98% of the FBI are good and decent super cops. They are all corrupt and until they and the Citizens In Action over the river in Langley are brought to heel it is going to be damn tough sledding. Keep the pressure up Jack, it took a while but we ultimately found out who Deep Throat was….

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