When the phone rang I answered, “Jack Cashill here.” The call came in Thursday at 10 a.m. as promised. A week earlier. under the email heading “TWA 800,” a fellow named Steve wrote, “We are working on a documentary for A & E called ‘The Gotti Files.’ One of the subjects will be on a FBI agent Ted Otto who we feel and will prove is corrupt. Would you be interested in talking to us about him.”

I did not promise much, but I was happy to share what I knew. As I would come to see, Otto represents the most vulnerable breach point in the wall of silence that protects the thirty-year TWA 800 conspiracy.

“This is John Gotti,” said the caller.

Color me startled. I was expecting Steve. Knowing the “Dapper Don” had died years ago, and not even certain I heard the name right, I asked coyly, “Could you tell me a little about yourself.” That he did. The Gotti who called is the son of the John Gotti, the late boss of the Gambino crime family.

In 1999, after serving a 77-month prison sentence for loan-sharking and racketeering, the young Gotti asked for permission to leave the family business, and his father gave it. Gotti Sr. would die in prison three years later. His son meanwhile tried to live out his life as a civilian and family man in suburban Long Island.

Standing in Gotti’s way was FBI agent, Ted Otto, his personal Javert. In the years between 2005-2009, Otto led the charge to have Gotti prosecuted for crimes allegedly committed 20 years prior. Gotti is convinced that Otto corrupted evidence to nail him. The jurors may have felt that way too. All four of the trials—the first three in New York, the last in Florida—ended in hung juries.

I cannot speak to Otto’s role in the Gotti case, but I can speak to Otto’s role in the case of TWA 800. In this regard, Gotti proved helpful. His knowledge of the 747’s demise and the subsequent cover-up was impressive.

On July 17, 1996, TWA 800 exploded off the south coast of Long Island, killing all 230 people on board. In my 2016 book, TWA 800, I barely mentioned Otto. The one reference involved an April 1997 interview with Witness 73, a female travel agent whose first interview in July 1996 provided the FBI with the very sharpest and most accurate account of all the 750 or so eyewitnesses the FBI interviewed. Gotti knew all about Witness 73 and why she mattered.

The FBI, after wresting control of the investigation from the NTSB, tasked Otto and partner Steve Bongardt with investigating a possible missile strike. The FBI takeover was illegal but done publicly. The CIA’s oversight of the FBI was doubly illegal but done covertly.

In a July 30, 1996, internal memo, headlined “Hold the Press,” CIA analyst Randolph Tauss* warned his superiors of an impending FBI report on a missile strike. After interviewing 144 witnesses, the FBI team was convinced there was a “high probability that the incident was caused by a MANPAD,” meaning a shoulder-launched surface-to-air missile.

*Tauss is never named in the CIA documents, but I will use his name when he is the likely CIA analyst. The CIA gave him a medal for his efforts. Bongardt and Otto are never named either.

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According to the FBI agents, the evidence for a missile strike was “overwhelming.” The witnesses were “excellent,” and their testimony “too consistent” for the cause of the plane’s destruction to be anything other than a missile. Tauss boasted of discouraging the FBI from pursuing this angle.

That was his job. In the months leading up to the 1996 election, the Clintons wanted all talk of missiles suppressed, knowing as they did that the real cause was not a MANPAD, but a misfire by the US Navy.

For the first two months after the crash, the FBI obliged the White House by steering the media toward a less politically fraught bomb scenario. Uncritically following the FBI’s lead, the New York Times posted a definitive, above-the-fold headline five weeks after the disaster, “Prime Evidence Found That Device Exploded in Cabin of TWA 800”

Four weeks later, the FBI radically changed course. The Times helped the Bureau cover its tracks. “Convinced that none of the physical evidence recovered from T.W.A. Flight 800 proves that a bomb brought down the plane,” reported Matthew Wald, “the NTSB was now planning tests to show that the explosion could have been caused by a mechanical failure alone.” For the next four years the top brass of the FBI and NTSB conspired to find a plausible scenario to explain the first and only mechanically-induced explosion of a Boeing 747.

The CIA meanwhile was assigned the job of discrediting the eyewitnesses. In March 1997, the politically wired CIA Director George Tent lent his imprimatur to agency mischief when he sent FBI director Louis Freeh a letter assuring him that “what these eyewitnesses saw was the crippled aircraft after the first explosion had already taken place.” The CIA wanted the public to believe that, after a first spontaneous explosion, the now noseless plane ascended more than 3,000 feet confusing the eyewitnesses into thinking they saw a missile.

The CIA awarded Tauss its Intelligence Medal of Merit for his work on TWA 800

Bongardt wasn’t buying, but Otto was. According to an internal CIA memo from April 29, 1997, an unnamed FBI agent, almost assuredly Otto, was “completely convinced” by the CIA analysis. If true, this suggests he had been gotten to. Every aviator with whom I have spoken thought the CIA scenario laughable.

Bongardt, said Tauss, had “concerns.” That was something of an understatement. He sent the CIA a blistering critique of its zoom climb scenario and demanded answers to more than a dozen salient questions. Bongardt wanted to know why the CIA failed to account for the eight witnesses who saw an object “hit the aircraft” or the numerous witnesses who saw the object move from east to west, the opposite direction of TWA 800.

In all, Bongardt cited some 30 “problem witnesses” whose accounts did not square with the “agency scenario.” With some precision, he also challenged the aerodynamics of the CIA’s zoom climb.

In his conclusion, Bongardt hit the CIA hard. He recommended that “the Agency withdraw its conclusions” until it could meet several conditions, any one of which would unravel the CIA scenario. These included the integration of radar data, the validation of key witnesses, and the reconciliation of the thirty “problem witnesses” with the zoom climb scenario.

On April 29, 1997, Tauss responded, “CIA will continue to look at problematic witnesses, but we believe we have adequately explained all of them within the agency scenario.”

The most problematic witness of all was Witness 73. On the very same day, the CIA sent this memo, April 29, 1997, Bongardt and Otto visited Witness 73 at her North Carolina home. Or so someone, likely Otto, reported on an FBI 302. Although denying she was “inebriated” at the time of the crash, Witness 73 did admit that “she had consumed two (2) ‘Long Island Ice Tea’ cocktails” and wasn’t exactly sure what she had seen.

In his Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Wright documented Bongardt’s heroic efforts to head off 9-11.

In the spring of 2009, eight years after I first started reporting on TWA 800, Witness 73 called me out of the blue. When I asked her about that second interview, she told me, “I don’t even know what a ‘Long Island Ice Tea’ is.”

“Could it have been another drink?” I asked.

“No,” she told me. “I don’t drink, not at all. And there’s something else you don’t know, something stranger.”

“Tell me.”

“There was no second interview. They made it all up.”

“There’s something you may not know.” I added. “You’re not the only witness they did that to.”

Before Gotti’s call, I assumed the CIA had manufactured this second 302. That said, it seemed mighty bold of the Agency to violate the FBI’s space with a manufactured document. For Otto, it would have been simple enough to insert a new 302 into Witness 73’s file. After all, Tauss had boasted that Otto was “completely convinced” by the CIA scenario.

To be fair, I have no evidence beyond the circumstantial that Otto fabricated a second 302 for Witness 73. If he did, he would surely been acting on orders from above. If I am right, Otto knows enough to break the case wide open. It would be the height of irony if John Gotti was the one who got Otto to rat on his co-conspirators under oath.