Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
6h

Whew! I don't see many articles that leave an impression like this one.

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Rick's avatar
Rick
7h

The European Oligarchs and the gay King Charles, with helping hand from London/Suisse/Federal Reserve and Carney of Canada…

At any moment they all each want to be the Shepherd with the whistle.

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