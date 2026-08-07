In watching a sheep dog demonstration in Ireland last week, I discovered a very nearly perfect metaphor for how the world works. There are three actors in this drama: the sheep, mindless and predictable; the border collie, responsive and relentless; and the all-powerful man with the whistle, the shepherd.

Using a special high-pitched whistle that the dog can hear from as far as two miles away, the shepherd issues his commands. The commands are pretty simple: go left, go right, stop, come back. The shepherd has trained the dog to respond to the distinctive modulation of each command, and the dog does as he is told.

The sheep are bigger than the dog. In a concerted effort, they could easily kill him. But over the millennia they developed an instinctive dread of their most feared predator, the wolf, and they identify the dog as a member of that bloodthirsty family. When he runs at them, they run away, but unknown to the sheep, they run in the direction the shepherd wants them to go.

I thought of this demonstration when reading a comment on my post concerning Aaron Rodgers’s brutal takedown of Anthony Fauci. “The question is not his evil,” wrote Daniel Moore of Fauci. “The question is: who made him the glory-hog of the pandemic? He and his convicted cohort were tools of the deeper state.”

In this scenario we know who the sheep are, the millions worldwide frightened into submission by the shepherd’s discreet commands. And we know, too, the identity of the world’s “most famous and talked about” sheep dog. That would be Anthony Fauci. He told us so himself. But the question remains—who is the man with the whistle?

Who is that man with the whistle?

Concluded Moore, “Their Master is strong but not creative.” Strong, yes, creative doubtful. The master has been repeating the same moves since Sacco and Vanzetti a century ago. Were he creative in a smart way, he would not have led his sheep into fatal cul-de-sacs like transgender rights or “defund the police.” He would like us to assume there is a method to this madness, but we can no longer be sure there is.

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The question Moore raises I hear often and not just about COVID. With regard to the Russia collusion plot, for instance, I see John Brennan as the sheep dog and Barack Obama as simply a bellwether sheep. The media just followed the bell.

Rounding up the sheep into the Democratic Socialist pen is veteran sheep dog Bernie Sanders, but young pup Zohran Mamdani is nipping at his heels. As to the ever=preening AOC, she presents like a showcase sheep, the kind you take to the county fair before eating.

The shepherd has always been more elusive. George Soros has long been a likely suspect in no small part because his palindrome of a name sounds like something out of a James Bond movie. That.said, his heir to the Soros dominion, Alex, seems no more menacing than Dr. Evil’s heir, Scott Evil, of Austin Powers fame.

Klaus Schwab, the founder and long time chairman of the World Economic Forum, made for a prime candidate as shepherd, but when he retired last year after an incredible 59 years at the helm of the WEF, Donald Trump had the upper hand. And Trump is no shepherd. The American Right has never had one and would not abide one. Trump is, however, one hell of a sheep dog.

If I had to name the man with the whistle, the one who discreetly directs the moves of the global Left, I would nominate Xi Jinping, the long standing president of China and chairman of the State Central Military Commission. Xi hasn’t written a red book yet but, holding the whistle, he really doesn’t have to.