Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carl F. Horowitz's avatar
Carl F. Horowitz
3h

The $PLC, a corrupt money machine, is reaping its whirlwind. I can't say I'm sad about this.

Reply
Share
Jim Foster's avatar
Jim Foster
3h

Absolute government op with comey involvement mcveigh and his alleged cohorts pawns. Why were government agents housed in that building not at work. Like the kirk 30-06 the truck bomb blast damage is all wrong and i have been blowing things up at 16 in an underground zinc mine and for uncle sam for a few years. Bombing is easy to analyze thats why the scumbags teach you its better to burn it than blow it. Watch a noble lie the doc was excellently done and again supported my original thoughts

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Cashill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture