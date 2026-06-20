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Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
4h

What a striking statistic, only 29% of democrats like their country. Perhaps we can start in Boston, and ship an equal number of unhappy democrats to wherever they would like to go, like perhaps Cuba currently; and replace them with the Tartan Army of Scots that have taken the city by storm, drunk all the barrooms out of beer (twice) made friends, improved international relations and had a Hell of a grand time. Poor Mayor Michelle Wu, she was so confused, in her efforts to celebrate “Pride month” initially she was overjoyed to have the Scottish men in town, thinking that most of Scotland’s males were gay. She soured fast and began complaining (as the Scots out spent the city council and super majority dem legislature on beer and whisky) that these damned Scots and their toxic masculinity had gone a bridge too far with their bag pipes and singing. She didn’t dare ask what was under the kilts of the Scottish men in town. The Iran War will prove out a lot of things in the days and weeks to come, but one thing we all know for sure is the left is broken and battered and they and the neocon right like all sore losers will continue to complain and lie, and so forth, rather than just pick up their used up and rusted Tonka toys and just leave the sandbox.

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JACQUELINE "JAKKI" TAYLOR's avatar
JACQUELINE "JAKKI" TAYLOR
3h

I am personally sick to death of hearing Hakeem Jeffries or Cory Booker speak about anything especially since they know nothing.

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