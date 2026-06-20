“Iran,” Democrat minority leader Hakeem Jeffries perversely insisted, “in some instances, is stronger now than they were before.” Jeffries made this claim after Iran had lost several layers of leadership, its navy, its air force, its air defenses, its munition factories, its nuclear facilities, its nuclear scientists, all of its allies in the region, most of its missile capabilities, and perhaps a trillion dollars worth of revenue. Otherwise, Hakeem, yes, Iran is stronger.

Arguments like these continue to amaze esteemed military historian Victor Davis Hanson. “The idea that we made things worse is ridiculous,” says Hanson. He shares the frustration of many Americans “exasperated” by the reporting on the Iran War, both from the left and the “apostate right.” What each side has in common, says Hanson, is “they wanted [the war] not to go well.”

For the mainstream media and the Democrats, the motive is simple enough. By portraying the war as a “colossal failure”—Sen. Cory Booker— they hope to retake the House in November. For the apostate right, the reasoning is more complex and personal. They need America to fail to justify their own predictions that the war in Iran would unleash World War III or cause a depression or be another “forever war” along the lines of Iraq or Afghanistan.

The arguments from both set of dissenters, says Hanson, “were never empirical, never historical.” These critics could have compared data from previous wars, but they chose not to or didn’t know enough to do so. Adds Hanson, “the evidence was there.”

“We’ve never had a war like that before,” notes Hanson. “We’ve never taken on a country of 93 million people that had the most fearsome, terrible reputation of being dangerous and unpredictable and running the middle east with a ring of fire.”

The Obama administration delivered $1.7 billion in cash to Iran

So demonically powerful was Iran that it “terrified seven presidents” into inaction, even obeisance. “Iran was ascendant. Everyone was afraid of it,” says Hanson, proof of which was President Obama’s $1.7 billion cash bribe to induce the mullahs into signing a nuclear deal they had no intention of honoring. According to Hanson, “They enriched uranium all through the Obama deal.”

President Trump was not about to follow in Obama’s footsteps. He took advantage of a door opened by out Israeli allies and charged through. His boldness paid off. Says Hanson, “In five weeks we destroyed their ability to wage war.”

We also weakened the hold of Russia and China in the region and strengthened our relations with the Gulf states. For the first time ever, says Hanson, those states are more closely allied with Israel than they are with Iran. A peaceful Mideast is finally within the realm of possibility.

More Americans were killed liberating Grenada than in liquidating Iran

Although no loss of American life should be discounted, fewer combatants died in this engagement than would be expected to die from military accidents during the same period. Google AI puts the death toll at 13. In the Gulf War, a recognized success, 382 Americans were killed and 32 aircraft were shot down. Some 19 Americans were killed liberating Grenada in 1983.

Share

This is hard to believe in retrospect, but President George H. W. Bush had an 89 percent approval rating in March 1991 at the end of the Gulf War. Despite an 11-year stretch in which Republicans controlled the presidency Democrats were proud of their country.

They no longer are. A recent NBC poll revealed that in 2026 only 29 percent of Democrats registered as being very or extremely proud of being American, a shocking decline from, 85 percent just 25 years earlier. As a point of contrast, Republican numbers stayed steady at 90 percent over this same period.

Overnight Trump morphed from Hitler to Neville Chamberlain

Playing to their shared base, Democrat leaders and the major media have served up only bad news, even if they had to manufacture it. As Hanson points out, during the kinetic phase of the Iran War, the left portrayed Trump as Hitler. The fact that he spared dual use targets won him no grace. Once Trump moved to negotiations, he became Neville Chamberlain. Unfortunately, the neo-chicken hawk right seems to be buying this line as well. But not Hanson. Says he of Trump, “He’s never given in to anybody.”

Only the naive expect the negotiations to go smoothy. Observes Hanson, “There is no history of Iran ever keeping its word.” When Iran deceived first Obama and then Biden, there was little they could do to make the Iranians honor the agreement but pout. Trump has considerably more bargaining power. His trump card, strategically unplayed, is his willingness to bomb bridges and power plants.

Clinton approved the bombing of Serbia’s bridges, power stations, and newsrooms

The Democrats will cry “war crimes,” but Hanson will refer them to the “American tradition of hitting dual use targets,” including those in Korea, Vietnam, Serbia, and Libya, all authorized by Democratic presidents, all in undeclared “wars of choice.” Never strong on history, TDS has costs Democrats their reason, their judgment, and finally their pride in country. Indeed, so deep are they in their disaffection that they are now cheering on the algae in the Reflecting Pool.