A truly shocking video has surfaced thanks to the irrepressible Mike Benz. It dates from January 5, 2022, and it captures Daniel Rogers, co-founder of the London-based Global Disinformation Index (GDI), giving a chilling presentation via Zoom to the homebound USAID community.

Rogers titled his show-and-tell “Information Disorder and Its Threat to Democracy.” The “roaring ovation” it received from the USAID audience suggests just how critical it was for the Trump administration to deep-six an agency so fundamentally subversive.

At the time of Rogers’s talk, the Left had near-total control over the nation’s media. Elon Musk had yet to buy Twitter, and the social media giants, Democratic donors all, were heeding the dictates of the Biden White House. FOX News was the only TV news source of note on the right, and the New York Post the only major source in print. For news, conservatives relied mostly on online sites like Breitbart and the vestigial talk radio programs hanging on after the death of Rush Limbaugh a year prior.

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One would not sense this unprecedented media imbalance from Rogers’s talk. Although he was careful never to use labels, all the examples of “disinformation” he cited came from the right. One telling example he chose to highlight was a Breitbart feature titled “Crimes by Illegal Aliens.”

If fact-checked, Rogers conceded, each of the local news stories aggregated in this feature would prove to be “factually accurate.” He objected, however, to its broader “implicit narrative,” which he described as an “anti-immigrant narrative.” Right before the unblinking eyes of his captive audience, Rogers alchemized “illegal alien” into “immigrant,” and no one seemed to notice, let alone complain. He then imputed to Breitbart a “pernicious adversarial narrative” that “feeds anti-immigrant violence” and, yes, “threatens democracy.”

The most surefire strategy GDI and its allies use to neutralize such disinformation Rogers blithely described as “platform-level intervention.” He refrained from citing the most blatant ongoing intervention this side of Pyongyang, namely the industry-wide de-platforming of then-former President Donald Trump and some 70,000 supporters. After all, Rogers reminded the USAID audience with a straight face, “We value free speech as much or more than any other organization.”

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Valuing free speech as he did, Rogers lauded the use of “counter-messaging” as a complementary strategy to neutralize “disinformation peddlers.” In one of the comic highlights of his presentation, Rogers wondered aloud whether it would be a “faux pas” to introduce “domestic politics” into the conversation, what with the GDI being “independent and neutral” and all. Overcoming his reservations—the story was too good not to tell—he plunged in.

This tale involved Hunter Biden’s notorious laptop. After critiquing the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign’s failure to “control the narrative” about her damning email leaks, Rogers praised First Amendment Watch and other NGOs for their work with the Biden laptop story. Apparently, they had been going to newsrooms for years “explaining what a disinformation campaign looked like.”

As a result, said Rogers, “Almost every media outlet that was presented with that weirdly fake stolen Hunter Biden laptop story said, ‘This doesn’t smell right. We can’t validate it.’” Warned in advance about Russian disinformation, the newsrooms “didn’t give it oxygen” and “kind of stopped it dead in its tracks.” Understandably, Rogers did not mention the role of the 51-member strong intelligence community in debunking the truth.

In March 2022, two months after Rogers’s talk, the New York Times finally conceded what everyone knew: the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop were authentic. Had the media reported the story honestly when it broke in October 2020, Donald Trump would have been re-elected president. His election, Rogers understood, was a “threat to democracy” that real champions of democracy like himself could not abide.