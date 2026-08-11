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Alan's avatar
Alan
14h

I wonder if Capt. Wray is related to Christopher Wray.

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Men's Media Network's avatar
Men's Media Network
13hEdited

I'll repeat my observation every time the subject arises. The early news footage of the TWA800 wreckage being assembled in the FAA hangar, in particular the floating seat cushions, revealed the telltale yellow residue of SAM rocket propellant. A missile doesn't require an explosive payload to bring down a target. A simple collision will suffice. It's not uncommon a missile test accidentally takes out a towed target drone. It can just as easily bring down a passenger jet.

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