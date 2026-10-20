Watching the media reaction to the ongoing insurrection in France, I am reminded once again of how grossly they mischaracterized the events of January 6, 2021. Prompting the media were their allies in the Democratic Party. Less than 90 minutes after the first bicycle rack fell, Rep. Ted Deutch tweeted, “This is a violent insurrection. An attempted coup by Trump supporters at his encouragement.” At 4 p.m., Joe Biden gave the word his blessing. “It’s not protest,” he said. “It’s insurrection.”

What the insurrectionists destroyed

In France, we are seeing what real insurrection looks like. A nation whose people cheer the toppling of the bell tower at the Limoges City Hall has moved irreparably beyond “student protest.” Destroying an architectural wonder and historic landmark like the one in Limoges suggests a contempt for the host culture immune to remediation.

In America, a media that had shielded its viewers from the horrific damage done during the George Floyd summer of 2020 showered them with images of the horrors of January 6. The images below all come from a January 7 CNN photo spread:

At least one commenter on the CNN post caught the absurdity of CNN’s outrage. “Look at those burning buildings.... oh wait.” More typical was this comment: “Was reading last night that some of these protestors possibly could be basically facing life sentences in prison (maybe even the death penalty) if found and convicted. Especially for the ones caught carrying guns and/or entered the chambers or Pelosi Office.”

On January 7, Mr. Death Penalty had yet to learn about the imagined murder of Officer Brian Sicknick, easily the most consequential political hoax this century. That fabrication would come a day later courtesy of the New York Times and amp up the hysteria. No protester was found inside the Capitol with a gun.

In researching my book, Ashli: The Untold Story of the Women of January 6, I watched countless hours of video. Beyond broken windows and doors, I saw no vandalism in progress and no damage worse than that shown above. The well-documented experience of grandmother Lisa Eisenhart and her son Eric Munchel captured the spirit of the day.

Wearing an iPhone on his vest, Eric started recording shortly before 2 p.m. The mood outside the Capitol was largely festive, and the air was punctuated with frequent chants of “USA, USA.” As they entered through an open door at 2:37 p.m., several police stood passively along the corridor. With Lisa in the lead, the two mounted the stairway to the Rotunda. The protesters milling about inside seemed excited to be there and, like Lisa and Eric, confused about what to do next.

For a few minutes, the pair followed a group of rowdy young men whom Eric repeatedly cautioned, “Don’t vandalize anything. We aren’t Antifa,” and then, more forcefully, “You break shit. I break you.” The viewer sees what Lisa saw—a total absence of violence and vandalism. Looking for an exit, Lisa and Eric found their way to the Senate chamber gallery. There was little police presence in the chamber and none in the gallery.

Lisa Eisenhart, insurrectionist

On the morning of January 8, a swarm of agents descended on Munchel’s home and arrested him while still in his underwear. Eric was booked on January 9, Lisa on January 12, both at the federal courthouse in Nashville. “I was floored when I read my charges,” said Lisa. As her charging document noted, “The record contains no evidence indicating that, while inside the Capitol, Munchel or Eisenhart vandalized any property or physically harmed any person.”

Accused of trying to overthrow the government, the 57-year-old nurse was subjected to pre-trial detention. For the next eleven weeks, Lisa was shuttled among jails in Tennessee, Kentucky, and DC before being released to home detention. Eric, meanwhile, was sentenced to four years in prison and released only after President Trump took office. Multiply Eric’s or Lisa’s experience by 1400, and you have the most expansive judicial overreach since Japanese internment.

In the absence of any demonstrable vandalism beyond broken windows, the media settled on headlines like this one: “Trump’s election interference judge says his Jan 6 pardons can’t ‘whitewash blood, feces, and terror.’”

The Left has been promoting the poop myth for years. In October 2024, with permission from the Capitol Police, some unknown satirists memorialized the myth by installing a statue of a large poop-shaped emoji on top of a brass-colored desk across from the Capitol. “Viewed from the right perspective,” reported Reuters approvingly, “the pyramid of poop traces the outline of the Capitol's famous round dome.”

After considerable research, I found no evidence of feces being smeared anywhere. I did, however, trace the origin of this story to what I believe is its source, namely one young protester who boasted to friends he pooped in Nancy Pelosi’s desk. He did not, proof of which is that he was not charged. That the Left uses the imagined poop smear as evidence of the protestors’ vandalism shows just how little vandalism there was.

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To sell the vandalism myth, the authorities kept upping the price tag for repairs. It started at 1.5 million to fix windows and doors and cleanse the chemical residue sprayed widely throughout the building. Unmentioned anywhere is that the police did most of the spraying. Authorities raised the figure to $3 million to cover the costs of the police work done that day and to add new security features.

By contrast, the cost in insured property damage during the “largely peaceful” George Floyd protests ranged up to $2 billion with a “B.” And we call January 6 an “insurrection”?