Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
6d

Did they have to give hazard pay to the FBI agents embedded in the crowd? Wray forgot even to mention them until he was pushed.

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Hawk's avatar
Hawk
6dEdited

I remember some of my co-workers, as they listened to reports of the so-called insurrection of January 6, 2021, and how they sucked it all in as gospel. The media outlets were ALL parroting the same thing. INSURRECTION! INSURRECTION! TRUMP APPROVED IT! TRUMP ENCOURAGED IT! I was shocked at their gullibility. It's no better today. If you ask someone about J6 today their programmed thought is still INSURRECTION! SMH.

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