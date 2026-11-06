If I were a Democratic operative looking at the field of worthy Republican candidates for the 2028 election, only one would frighten me: former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. I write what follows not as an endorsement, but rather as an analysis from a Democratic perspective of the threat Gabbard poses.

Being realistic, the analyst would have to acknowledge that political ignorance is his party’s strong suit. Dems harvested 73 percent of the under-30 vote in the midterms and a full 77 percent of the under-25s. Either fresh from their indoctrination factories or still mired therein, the party’s young voters know little about basic civics and even less about the way the world works. Queers for Palestine? Really?

As Google AI concedes, “Multiple studies, including comprehensive data from the Pew Research Center, show a distinct generation gap when it comes to correctly identifying government structures, political figures, and institutional functions.” Even the most politically engaged young voters do not perform well on political knowledge tests. As Pew acknowledged, “being politically active didn’t necessarily correlate with being politically informed.”

In 2026, an estimated 59 percent of females voted Democratic. Political knowledge is typically not a strong suit for women either. Every serious test ever given favors men. Liberals do not perform very well either. As Pew noted of one particular test, “Republicans fare substantially better than Democrats on several questions in the survey, as is typically the case in surveys about political knowledge.”

What this all means to the Democratic analyst is that he need not fear the intellectual heft that a J.D. Vance, a Marco Rubio, or a Ron DeSantis could bring to a debate stage. So many of his party’s voters are either immune to political knowledge or indifferent to it that nothing short of a Bidenesque meltdown would cause them to rethink their allegiances.

The media will help keep these ignorant and/or myopic voters in line. They have so skewed the news that America’s most productive human being, Elon Musk, has only a 2 percent approval rating among Democrats. The nation’s most consequential HHS Secretary ever, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., does scarcely better at 9 percent. By contrast, some 88 percent of Democrats approve of the disgraced mountebank Anthony Fauci.

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These approval numbers are fully media-driven. Kennedy could cure cancer tomorrow, and Musk could save the world from a deadly comet, and the numbers would hardly budge. Although an apostate like Kennedy and Musk, former Democrat Gabbard would have stage enough as a candidate to explain her defection from a corrupt party whose hold on many LIVs is tenuous and unexamined.

Given these dynamics, Gabbard is the candidate best equipped to attack the Democratic Party at its most vulnerable point, the young and the female, just by showing up. Her inner strength and confidence, combined with her striking good looks, give this Iraq war veteran the potential to do more than just attack. They give her the power to convert.

Having seen Gabbard on a debate stage, the Democratic analyst has even more reason to worry. In a July 2019 Democratic primary debate, then-congresswoman Gabbard all but ended Kamala Harris’s 2020 campaign when she coldly called out Kamala’s giddy hypocrisy on criminal justice reform.

By the time his second term is complete, Donald Trump may well have established himself as one of America’s greatest presidents. Democrats who could not identify England on a map, let alone Iran, will recognize his success no more than they do Musk’s or Kennedy’s. They will see proximity to the president as a liability. Having left the Trump cabinet to care for her ailing husband in June 2026 will work to Gabbard’s advantage.

As I write this, I have no idea whether Gabbard plans to run for president. I also have the greatest respect for at least three of her likely opponents. If they all run, America will witness the smartest debates since Lincoln-Douglas. The best candidate will have my humble support. A Republican loss in 2028 may not lead to communism, at least not overnight, but a cold, hard plunge into idiocracy is guaranteed.

For more information on Tulsi. I would recommend Tulsi Gabbard Against the Machine by Los Angeles filmmaker Joel Gilbert. A preview is now available online. The film debuts at the National Press Club on December 15. Gabbard, I should add, does not know Gilbert and had nothing to do with the film’s production.