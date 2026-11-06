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Dindu Nuffin's avatar
Dindu Nuffin
2hEdited

I would’ve voted for her in ‘24 if Trump hadn’t run

And now she knows where all the bodies are buried. Literally. All of them.

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Timothy Christopher Rollins's avatar
Timothy Christopher Rollins
1hEdited

Tulsi is an unquestioned patriot whose knowledge of the Pacific Rim and the threat Communist China poses to America all but MANDATE she be on the ticket.

Prominently featured in my novel JACK & JILL: LEGISLATORS IN PARADISE, she serves as JD Vance’s running mate in ‘28.

Read all about the intrigue in the novel, available online at https://amazon.com! BUY IT TODAY! Remember this:

You saw it here FIRST!

Available in paperback, hardcover, or on Kindle!

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