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Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
5h

Not so often spoken about but at least as grotesque as his gain of function project is Fauci’s mandate that highly toxic Remdesivir be used to treat critically ill covid patients. He knew the drug had been withdrawn from trials due to its high lethality — 53%! — yet he stipulated its use in hospitals.

It gets even worse: when hospitals used this kidney-destroying, pneumonia-inducing drug on covid patients aged 65 and older they received hefty bonuses from the Federal government.

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SquidbillyCPO, UltraMAGA's avatar
SquidbillyCPO, UltraMAGA
6h

It is astounding to me he and all the others Birx etc.. have not been imprisoned for crimes against humanity. We know he funded the gain of function research through cut out in order to get around a gain of function ban here and in Europe. I understand he received a pardon from Biden but the others involved did not and some other country could put him on trial. And the truly terrifying part is gin of function research continues to this day. It should be banned world wide by treaty. Everyone thinks the biggest threat is nuclear weapons, they are wrong it's playing with viruses via gain of function. Steven Kings The Stand was meant to be fiction but I greatly fear it is going to turn into reality.

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