Retiring Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard did not spare feelings in laying out the case against my homeboy, Anthony Fauci. On Friday, her final day as DNI, Gabbard released never-before-seen communications and documents concerning Dr. Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases before his retirement in December 2022.

Said Gabbard, “Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024.” In an aside to the American people, Gabbard added, “It’s time you know the truth.”

Tusli Gabbard, fearsome to the end

To be sure, the powers-that-be are not keen on sharing the truth. When I asked my pals at Google AI if any major news organizations covered Gabbard’s revelations, they cited Fox News, Politico, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the Washington Examiner, and the Anadolu Agency, whatever that is. And that was it for “major news organizations.”

The heretofore mainstream media meanwhile treated the DNI’s findings as if they were the insides of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Unable to rebut Gabbard’s charges, journalists ignored them. To whatever insane degree possible they will conspire to preserve the public’s faith in one of history’s greatest criminals, a scandal in its own right.

That faith runs deep. As a fellow alum I’ve seen it up close. Our mutual high school, Regis in New York City, has been fund raising off of Fauci before the first Karen shouted “J’accuse.” If proof were needed, the Spring 2020 alumni magazine issue (on top) is for sale on Amazon. The school’s leaders feature Fauci as much out of idolatry as they do the need for income.

On November 11, 2020, for instance, the school proudly posted a letter from former president George W. Bush on the occasion of Fauci’s receipt of Regis’s Deo et Patriae award. “Tony Fauci is a fine example of the kind of student Regis High School aims to nurture,” wrote Bush. “He is a caring, compassionate soul and a selfless public servant who devoted his life and career to helping others live, longer healthier lives.”

In helping subvert President Trump’s re-election bid a week prior, Fauci seems to have cemented his relationship with the Bush family. As to “selfless,” the Fauci household has en estimated net worth of more than $15 million, not bad for government work. As to “longer, healthier lives,” the kin of some 7 million people worldwide might beg to differ.

Gabbard had a slightly different take on Fauci’s actions in the months prior to the 2020 election. The documents she presented show “how Fauci worked with politicized career leadership in the Intelligence Community (IC) to suppress the truth about his actions, the virus’ lab-leak origins, and his role in directing U.S. funding for this dangerous research that caused immeasurable harm and countless lost lives.”

By December 2020, half of America knew or strongly suspected that Fauci had played the pivotal role in the creation of the virus and the suppression of the truth about its origins. Not the Jesuits at Regis. “Happy 80th birthday to a true Man for Others: the great Dr. Anthony Fauci '58!” the official school Twitter account posted.

The question is sometimes asked what’s the difference between a Jesuit and a Baptist? The answer is that the Baptist knows he is not Catholic. Although Catholics skew right nationally, the graduates of a Jesuit New York City high school decidedly do not. Although their ideology may blind them, the blindness does not deter them from sharing what they see.

In the years since 2020, as more and more evidence emerged about Fauci’s sinister role in this global disaster, these faithful remained stuck on ignorant. According to an Annenberg poll from September 2025 57 percent of respondents said they still trust Fauci to provide the public with “trustworthy information.”

From the onset of the virus the major media vigorously reinforced the Faucian orthodoxy, and the Democrats fell in line. A survey of 35,000 people done by Franklin Templeton-Gallup in late 2020 confirmed just how willingly the Left yielded to the con.

The most revealing indicator came in response to the question: “What percentage of people who have been infected by the coronavirus needed to be hospitalized?” The Democrats that responded proved scarily clueless. Some 41 percent believed that 50 percent or more of those who contracted COVID would end up in the hospital. Another 28 percent said that 20–50 percent of COVID sufferers would be hospitalized.

The correct answer was 1–5 percent, an answer that Republicans were nearly three times as likely to get right. In sum, 69 percent of Democrats were deeply misinformed about a subject of critical importance, and 41 percent were grotesquely misinformed. This mass delusion was obvious to anyone who cared to see, but given their control of the health science complex, Fauci and his allies encouraged its spread. Although this ungrounded fear damaged millions of lives and ended multiple thousands more, it enabled Democrats to regain power and redistribute the COVID booty to their supporters.

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Fauci will not go down easily. He has the media on his side and a last-minute auto-pen pardon in his pocket. Just as important, maybe more so, is the faith of his followers. If Fauci is proved to be a conman or worse, the faithful will have to examine the sacrifices they made to honor the con—the years-long isolation, the closed schools, the pointless masks, the absurd distancing, the estrangement of friends and family, the needless jabs and their sometimes fatal side effects.

That’s a lot to answer for. Better to stay stupid, write angry op-eds, and, Beelzebub willing, nullify a jury or two.