Speaking in West Palm Beach Friday, President Trump said something that got me thinking. "Elton John told me when you hit it big, you leave," said Trump. "And here we are.” He was referring specifically to being asked to take questions after a climactic standing ovation, but obviously the John quote had resonated with him.

Trump said something else on Friday that played into my brewing theory. When asked by a reporter if he might consider a cabinet position for term-limited Florida governor Ron DeSantis, Trump responded, “Well, I like him a lot.” The two Floridians have been exchanging compliments ever since “Ron DeSanctimonious” dropped out of the 2024 presidential primary race.

In the first 18 months of his second term, presuming a successful denouement in Iran, Trump will have hit it big.come July when the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary. As disruptive as Trump has been as president, he will be spectacularly more disruptive when he hands the reins over to J.D. Vance months before the November mid-terms.

This past week has been an eye-opener. It began, of course, with the third serious attempt on Trump’s life Saturday night in Washington. It continued with a nicely conciliatory visit with King Charles, and was buttressed by several strong performances by key cabinet members.

In his appearance before congressional committees this week, EPA director Lee Zeldin spawned despairing headlines like this from the Guardian, “Democrats say EPA head’s budget cut proposal ‘reads like climate change deniers’ manifesto’.” Meanwhile, Secretary of War Pete Heggseth was doing to DEI what Zeldin was doing to climate alarmism.

Heggseth told a congressional committee that eliminating diversity efforts was the “secret sauce” of the War Department. He called the Obama-Biden era mantra, ‘diversity is our strength,’ the “single dumbest phrase in military history.” In promoting merit over Marxist ideology, he added what should be obvious, “Our diversity is not our strength. Our unity is our strength.”

During this same week, a freshly invigorated Department of Justice announced the first of the COVID-related indictments, that of Fauci senior advisor David Morens for allegedly destroying and concealing records from investigations into the origins of COVID-19. A week earlier the DOJ busted the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In this same week, federal agents executed 22 search warrants at more than 20 Minneapolis businesses involved in alleged fraud, specifically targeting day cares and other Somali scams. These were part of a nationwide crackdown on fraud now being overseen by Vice-President Vance.

In these last 18 months, the Democratic Party platform has been reduced to the rubble of an Iranian nuclear site. Dead or dying are the climate change agenda, DEI, the transgender movement, medical tyranny, the censorship regime, illegal immigration, and the whole social welfare-fraud complex. The Trump administration has revealed the party to be one massive low quality Learing Center.

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Sustaining the Democrats’ hopes for November is one thing—a collective pathological hatred of President Donald Trump. On Flag Day, June 14, Trump’s 80th birthday, the president undermines the Democrat Party’s very raison d’etre by announcing his resignation. He cites as cause his age, the undeniable danger to himself and his family, and the need to bring America together for the 250th anniversary. Maddened by Trump’s subversion of their November dreams, Democrats cry “TACO,” but no one cares.

J.D. Vance ascends to the presidency. At Trump’s direction Vance nominates Lee Zeldin to the vice-presidency and selects Ron DeSantis to head the EPA, both with the understanding they will not run for president in 2028. Trump subsequently meets with Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and gives one of them his blessing for 2028. The other agrees to help.

To quote Elton John, “When you hit it big, you leave.”