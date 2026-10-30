The one demographic sure to vote “yes” on Virginia Question 1 is that of adult men routinely having sex with underage girls. For them, the new law could well be their get-out-of-jail-free card.

Most voters do not know this. The ballot language says nothing about child rape. It simply tells voters that passage of Question 1 “establishes a right to reproductive freedom” (italics in the original). Although Question 1 makes no specific reference to gender—too sticky a subject—the right to reproductive freedom is implicitly denied to men and certainly denied to the babies about to be terminated.

Question 1 throws in some smoke about the state’s right to regulate third-trimester abortions, but undoes that right with the escape clause: “unless … a physician determines an abortion is necessary to protect the life, mental health, or physical health of the mother.”

As Liberty University Law School prof Phill Kline knows better than anyone, the “mental health” exception can be expanded to include anyone who wants an abortion. As attorney general of Kansas, Kline did battle with the late Dr. George Tiller, who bribed his way to becoming the world’s most prolific late-term abortionist. Tiller used the “mental health” exception to grow his business, aborting babies of disappointed prom goers, frustrated rodeo queens, and just about any young woman anxious about her reputation or her future.

Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius with her benefactor George Tiller

An even more pressing concern for Kline is Question 1’s potential to allow a child rapist a free pass should his victim be coerced into an abortion. The enabling of sexual abuse is the abortion industry’s dirty secret. Planned Parenthood has facilitated the rape of more young girls than an island full of Jeffrey Epsteins could imagine.

Kline has hard-earned experience battling this crime as well. The same year, 2002, he was elected attorney general of Kansas; Democrat Kathleen Sebelius was elected governor. They had different agendas.

Kline wanted to know how Kansas, despite tough laws he had helped write as a legislator, had emerged as the world capital of late-term abortions. Sebelius did not want to know or want anyone else to know. She owed her political career to the abortion industry’s largesse.

Phill Kline in the bloody Kansas wars

Child rape was the industry’s point of greatest vulnerability. Kline quickly discovered that abortions performed on underage girls were not being reported to the Kansas Department of Social and Rehabilitation Services (SRS) as mandated by law.

It took Kline years of fighting the Sebelius administration to get the records. They showed that in the years 2002 and 2003 alone, 166 girls under 15 had abortions at Kansas clinics, the great majority of them at George Tiller’s clinic in Wichita or Planned Parenthood’s in Overland Park. Only two of the 166 were reported to the Kansas SRS, and only then because the stories behind those abortions were already in the news.

To prevent Kline from moving forward on these cases, the Sebelius administration and the state media, with the Kansas City Star in the lead, colluded to ruin Kline’s political career and drive him from the state. For its efforts, Planned Parenthood awarded the Star its national “Maggie” award for journalistic excellence.

“Sadness and loss,” said Kline, when asked about his dominant emotion about leaving Kansas. “Our state betrayed its legacy and ignored the plight of hundreds of children who were the victims of child molestation and rape in order to protect a political policy and position.”

In an upcoming article for the Liberty University Law Review, Kline explains what will inevitably happen in Virginia if Question 1 passes. No one knows this issue better than he. In Kansas, he conducted the nation’s only sustained investigation into the systemic failure of abortion clinics to report suspected statutory rape.

What Kline documented in Kansas was “the practical collapse of mandatory reporting” under conditions analogous to those proposed in Virginia. Kansas activists who had hardened their hearts to abortion were not prepared to defend child rape. To make the problem go away, they had to make Kline go away, and they did so in brutal fashion under full media cover.

Quantrill killed 200 Kansans. Abortionists killed 20,000 Kansans in 2025 alone.

Virginian activists may feel compelled to silence Kline as well. Even before the passage of Question 1, underage girls were vulnerable. The state’s mandatory-reporting duty already depended on a closed evidentiary loop in which the provider’s “reason to suspect” was compromised by the profit he was poised to reap if he chose not to be suspicious. Once the deed was done, the abortionist was then free to dispose of the evidence.

Question 1 will ease the worries of both the rapist and the abortionist. Its passage will create what Kline calls a “constitutionalized enforcement vacuum.” He describes this vacuum as “a legal structure in which child victims of sexual abuse can pass through the abortion-care system without ever becoming known to child-protective authorities or law enforcement and in which the Commonwealth lacks the constitutional authority to correct that condition.”

Once the constitution is amended to protect child rapists, it will be doubly difficult to end that protection. Activists know this. All the more necessary to keep their fellow travelers distracted with images of Gazan babies. According to the UN, some 20,000 Gazan children were killed since the beginning of the Israeli offensive in 2023. According to the Guttmacher Institute, twice that many unborn Virginia babies were killed in 2025 alone. And for these babies, there is no cease-fire in sight.