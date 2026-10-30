Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eamonn McKeown's avatar
Eamonn McKeown
3h

Central American men will particularly benefit in northern Virginia.

Should be called the abortion hurt system not care system. Hadn’t even heard that phrase before surprisingly.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Skeptical Actuary's avatar
Skeptical Actuary
3h

Great story. I live in Kansas, and have lived in Kansas all my life, but wasn't very politically aware until fairly recently.

I know about Dr. Tiller and how anyone could get an abortion under the mental health clause. I don't know that much about Phil Kline, other it would seem he is very similar to Kris Kobach, as least as far as the undeserved crap they are taking from liberals.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Cashill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture